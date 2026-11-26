The UK can expect fewer winter frosts and more days of hot weather in the years to come due to the impacts of climate change, the Met Office has said.

The Met Office said the number of winter days with an air frost - which happens when the temperature dips to freezing or below - could drop to around 24 days every winter if the world heats up by 2C.

In the UK, days with air frost have already decreased from an average of 38 days in 1961 to 28 days over the past decade, the forecaster said.

The number of winter frosts in the south of England could fall to about 20 days, after dropping to 23 over the last 10 years. It was previously 33 days during that period between 1961 and 1990.

Britain has also experienced fewer days with frost during the spring and autumn months, seeing an average of nearly five fewer air frost days in spring and almost three in autumn.

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