UK to expect future of fewer winter frosts and more hot summer days, Met Office says
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The UK can expect fewer winter frosts and more days of hot weather in the years to come due to the impacts of climate change, the Met Office has said.
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The Met Office said the number of winter days with an air frost - which happens when the temperature dips to freezing or below - could drop to around 24 days every winter if the world heats up by 2C.
In the UK, days with air frost have already decreased from an average of 38 days in 1961 to 28 days over the past decade, the forecaster said.
The number of winter frosts in the south of England could fall to about 20 days, after dropping to 23 over the last 10 years. It was previously 33 days during that period between 1961 and 1990.
Britain has also experienced fewer days with frost during the spring and autumn months, seeing an average of nearly five fewer air frost days in spring and almost three in autumn.
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The Met Office said climate change has resulted in these seasonal shifts.
Dr James Pope, climate scientist at the Met Office, said: "Our summer is getting wider and our winter is getting smaller.
"The driver of this is that the whole global climate is warming. And that impacts on the UK.
"Some areas went from their wettest-ever winter to a severe drought via a record-breaking summer for the whole country.
"The changing conditions have affected wildlife and led some farmers to grow different crops."
It comes as the UK has experienced new extremes in the last decade, including record-breaking temperatures and rainfall events.
Meanwhile, heat-related deaths reached a record high in England in 2026 after several months of scorching temperatures, new data shows.
Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed an estimated 5,258 deaths linked to heat in England this year, making it the highest total since records began in 2016.
The figure marks a 76% increase on the previous record in the summer of 2022, when 2,985 heat-associated deaths were recorded.
Multiple heatwaves were recorded across the country between the first temperature spike in late May and the last in mid-August.
According to the UKHSA, the most heat-associated deaths were recorded between 21 to 28 June 2026 - considered to be the second heat episode of the summer.
Summer 2026 also saw a few unprecedented heat-health events, including the issuance of the first-ever Heat-Health Alert in May, and only the second red Heat-Health Alert ever issued in England.