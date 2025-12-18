Yellow weather warning for rain as white Christmas 'possible' for 2025
Heavy rain and wind set to come as Met Office gives yellow weather warning, but there now appears a possibility it could be a white Christmas
Yellow weather warnings are in place for the south of England and Wales, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast - while a white Christmas now appears possible.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for all of Thursday, which covers the south east, south west, and south of Wales - although London is not affected as much.
Alerts come after news that temperatures are set to drop across the UK in the lead up to Christmas, while there has also been a rare pink fog spotted by some.
Rebekah Hicks, of the Met Office, said: “There will be bright spells in the north to begin Thursday, before heavy rain spreads northwards through the day, with the greatest rainfall accumulations expected to be across south England and south Wales.
“In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected across similar areas, gusting over 50 mph in exposed coastal areas, which may exacerbate impacts.”
There have been end of year reports this week stating that 2026 might be the hottest year on record, at 1.6C above pre-industrial levels.
It has also been reported that 2025 has been the sunniest year in the UK, with recent rays allowing the number of fair hours this year exceeding the previous record of 2003.
Could there be a white Christmas in the UK in 2025?
Off the back of a warm year, however, it is likely to feel much colder in Christmas week with a low pressure system set to form around France and Spain - and head to the UK.
It will likely be cold enough for snow falling to be possible on Christmas Day, although recent precedent has rendered a widespread blanket to be unlikely.
As the Met Office points out, December is only the beginning of the period when snow traditionally falls in the UK. A blanket in January, February, or even March is more likely.
However, the agency does offer a generous definition for what could be considered a “white Christmas,” with one snow flake needing to be recorded at any of its weather stations during a 24 period on December 25.
No weather warnings have yet been given for Christmas week and Thursday’s yellow alert does not extend into Friday.