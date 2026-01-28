Grant Long exchanged messages with the undercover officer, at times while he was on duty, discussing child sex abuse, while also sending him links to indecent videos of a child

The 35-year-old’s sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General as “unduly lenient” earlier this month. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A former Metropolitan Police officer who avoided jail after expressing a sexual interest in babies has been sent to prison after his sentence was increased at the Court of Appeal.

Grant Long was given a two-year extended sentence, suspended for the same period, at Snaresbrook Crown Court last year after previously admitting intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and three counts of distributing an indecent image of a child. The 35-year-old's sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General as "unduly lenient" earlier this month, with barristers telling a hearing on Wednesday that Long's crimes "could only, and should only, have been dealt with by an immediate custodial sentence". Lawyers for Long, a former police constable, said that the case was an "exceptional one" that meant the sentence could be suspended and that the sentence was appropriate. In a ruling, three senior judges quashed the suspended sentence and replaced it with a four-year term comprising three years in custody and a fourth on extended licence.

The Court of Appeal, within the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Picture: Alamy

Lord Justice Singh, sitting with Mrs Justice Foster and Mr Justice Griffiths, said: "We have reached the conclusion that the overall sentence in this case was unduly lenient. "The custodial term ought properly to have been above two years." He continued: "Public confidence in the criminal justice system requires that there must be a sentence of immediate custody." Long, who attended the hearing with a bag of belongings, showed no emotion as the sentence was increased and was ordered to surrender to Lewisham police station by 4pm on Wednesday. In written submissions, Ben Lloyd, for the Solicitor General, said that between November 19 and December 21 2024, Long engaged in communications with an undercover officer who pretended to have an adult partner with a 10-year-old daughter. Mr Lloyd said that Long exchanged messages with the undercover officer, at times while he was on duty, discussing child sex abuse, while also sending him links to indecent videos of a child.

Long was arrested in January 2025 while working at Charing Cross police station. Picture: Alamy