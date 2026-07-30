Her false claim led to an officer spending 23 hours in custody and being suspended from duty while detectives investigated the allegation

PC Lauren Evans, a former Metropolitan Police officer. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A former Met Police officer has had her prison sentence doubled after falsely accusing a colleague of sexual assault in a lie sparked by fears she was late for work.

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Lauren Evans, 34, was originally jailed for 12 months after falsely claiming she had been stopped and intimately searched by a plain-clothes officer while travelling to work in south London in March 2023. Evans, from Maidstone in Kent, named her alleged attacker as “Watson”. By coincidence, PC Alex Watson - an officer she had never met - was driving an unmarked car in the area that day. He was arrested, spent 23 hours in custody and was suspended from duty while detectives investigated the allegation. Read more: Horror as body of British woman found stuffed inside suitcase in Greece Read more: Inside 'horror movie' funeral home as bodies left to decompose and personal items strewn across floor

Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Alamy

It took a team of 30 officers around 1,500 hours to establish that the incident had not taken place, using CCTV and number-plate recognition footage. Evans, who was based at Bromley Police Station, had sent a message to senior officers saying: “I’ve just been pulled over!!” She repeated the allegation when she arrived at work, despite making it there on time. She was convicted of perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court in December and dismissed without notice by the force in January. Her original 12-month sentence, imposed on 2 March, was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. It has now been increased to two years. Evans had already been released from prison and was ordered to surrender at Guildford Police Station to be returned to custody.

Evans was based at Bromley Police Station while she was a serving officer. Picture: Alamy