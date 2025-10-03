A serving police officer at Charing Cross police officer has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice after Metropolitan Police officers were secretly filmed making racist and sexist comments.

The footage, gathered undercover for a BBC Panorama documentary, appears to show some officers at a central London police station call for immigrants to be shot and brag about using violence against suspects.

Now the Met has confirmed that a sergeant attached to the Central West Basic Command Unit was arrested following an "incident" on Thursday October 2, and they had since been bailed and suspended from duty.

A force spokesman said: "The allegation relates to an incident that took place at Charing Cross Police Station on 2 October and is linked to matters disclosed in BBC Panorama.

"The investigation is ongoing so it would not be appropriate to go into further detail at this time.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is independently investigating allegations in relation to Charing Cross, has been informed."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: "We have been extremely clear we will be unrelenting in our approach to tackling issues at Charing Cross, and anywhere else across the Met.

"This fresh matter came to light through our internal reporting mechanisms and we continue to encourage and support all our officers and staff to report allegations of criminal and conduct behaviour so we can act swiftly.

"Professional standards officers immediately acted to make the arrest and the officer has been suspended from duty.

"We will not hesitate to take rapid action around any further allegations, as part of our deeper probe into corruption and ridding the Met of those who are not fit to serve the people of London."