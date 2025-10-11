A Metropolitan Police officer faces a misconduct hearing after allegedly running a mobile spray tanning business while claiming mental health issues stopped her from coming to work.

Police Constable Jennifer Stowers, based within Central West Command Unit, is accused of running the firm via an Instagram page between May 18 2023 and April 2 2025.

Pc Stowers is also alleged to have failed to apply for a business interest and of running it while on duty, Scotland Yard said.

The force said that if proven her alleged actions would amount to gross misconduct and could mean she is dismissed.

The hearing will take place at Patrick Dunne House in Sutton on October 17.

Read more: Almost 2.5 million purchased weight-loss jabs in July, estimates suggest

Read more: Military horse that bolted through central London retires