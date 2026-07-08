The Metropolitan Police marksman who was acquitted of fatally shooting Chris Kaba is unlikely to face further disciplinary action due to a law change on the use of force.

Sergeant Martyn Blake shot 24-year-old Chris Kaba in Streatham, in south-east London, in September 2022 after a police convoy followed a vehicle which was connected to a shooting in Brixton.

The police watchdog confirmed there were misconduct proceedings into Blake, announcing that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that he may have breached professional standards.

Blake was cleared of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey, as fellow firearms officers expressed fury that he had faced charges whatsoever.

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