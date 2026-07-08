Police marksman who shot Chris Kaba will not face disciplinary probe
Firearms officer Sergeant Martyn Blake was cleared of murdering Chris Kaba following a trial at the Old Bailey
The Metropolitan Police marksman who was acquitted of fatally shooting Chris Kaba is unlikely to face further disciplinary action due to a law change on the use of force.
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Sergeant Martyn Blake shot 24-year-old Chris Kaba in Streatham, in south-east London, in September 2022 after a police convoy followed a vehicle which was connected to a shooting in Brixton.
The police watchdog confirmed there were misconduct proceedings into Blake, announcing that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that he may have breached professional standards.
Blake was cleared of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey, as fellow firearms officers expressed fury that he had faced charges whatsoever.
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Blake was set to face misconduct proceedings, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) halted the process in anticipation of the publication of changes to Government regulations.
The IOPC announced on Wednesday announced that Blake is no longer expected to face misconduct proceedings, after government raised the legal test for prosecution.