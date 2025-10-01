Met bosses are believed to be rocked by the allegations, with commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on damage control as he attempts to show he is cutting out toxic cultures from Britain's largest force. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Metropolitan Police officers have been filmed allegedly being supportive of Tommy Robinson, making anti-Muslim comments and using excessive force against suspects in custody.

A BBC Panorama documentary, airing on Wednesday, will show the alleged incidents taking place at Charing Cross police station in central London between August 2024 and January this year. Met bosses are believed to be rocked by the allegations, with commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on damage control as he attempts to show he is cutting out toxic cultures from Britain's largest force. Read more: Romance fraudsters who conned victims out of £2.37 million with fake dating profiles jailed Read more: Man charged with murder after admitting killing parents in TV interview

The police chief was sent the broad allegations by the programme-makers two weeks ago, but the full details of what the filming uncovers is yet to be revealed. Responding to the programme's claims, the Met has suspended nine serving officers, while its watchdog launched a major investigation, with one officer under criminal investigation. Material in the programme claims to show an officer making supportive comments of right-wing activist Robinson, which was filmed by an undercover BBC reporter working as a member of civilian staff. They also allegedly filmed officers using excessive force against suspects held at the police station, including one youngster, as well as anti-Muslim comments and anti-female comments. The Charing Cross station was also the centre of a police scandal in 2019, after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) revealed horrific details of officers, many of whom worked at the central London station, sharing messages about hitting and raping women, the death of black babies and the Holocaust. The fall-out led to the the ousting of then commissioner Cressida Dick in 2022. Rowley, who replaced Dick in office and vowed to restore the Met's public image, has cancelled some scheduled engagements on Thursday to deal with the expected fallout from the revelations. His position is not believed to be in danger, as London mayor Sadiq Khan was reportedly satisfied in how his police chief had dealt with the allegations.

The material was filmed by a undercover BBC reporter. Picture: Getty