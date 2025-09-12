Two marches alongside three London derby football matches are set to stretch the Met Police's resources on Saturday afternoon

The Metropolitan Police has drafted in hundreds of officers from forces across Britain ahead of packed Saturday with protests and football fans expected on the streets of the capital (photo from previous London protest). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Metropolitan Police is drafting in hundreds of officers from forces across Britain ahead of packed Saturday with protests and football fans expected to swarm the streets of London.

More than 1,600 officers will descend on the capital to keep the peace amid demonstrations by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson's followers and a counter-demonstration by Stand Up to Racism. Around 500 officers have been drafted in from across the country following a call for help from London's police force. Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, has organised the 'Unite the Kingdom' march which will begin near the Southbank at 11am on Saturday. The group is set to march along York Road and over Westminster Bridge before stopping at Whitehall for a rally.

Tommy Robinson (pictured), real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, has organised the 'Unite the Kingdom' march which will begin near the Southbank at 11am on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The counter protest will form up in Russell Square from midday before marching through Kingsway, Aldwych and the Strand to the northern end of Whitehall for a counter-rally. The protests will contend with a packed schedule of football fixtures across the capital for much of the afternoon. A heated derby between Charlton and Millwall at 12.30pm in south London could demand extra resources from the police, ahead of a Premier League meeting between London sides West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at 5.30pm. This comes alongside home fixtures for Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham and a final all-London meeting between Brentford and Chelsea. The Met's Commander Clair Haynes, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said: “This will be a very busy day with protest, sporting fixtures, concerts and other events.

A packed London football schedule will further stretch police resources. Picture: Alamy