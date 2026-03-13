Three Met officers investigated over alleged 'racist stop and search' that left teen with fractured knee
The teenager has not been charged with any offences.
Three Metropolitan Police officers are being investigated over an alleged racist assault after a black teenager suffered a broken knee in a stop-and-search.
The 16-year-old boy was riding an e-bike in Tottenham, north London, in April last year when he was forcibly tackled to the ground by an officer part of a unit dedicated to phone thefts and other street crime.
Nothing was found on the teenager, but he was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including racially aggravated public order, threats to kill and dangerous driving, and taken to a local police station.
But the boy, who sources say was in agony, was refused detention as the custody sergeant was concerned about his injuries and was transferred to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured knee.
LBC can now reveal that the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) is investigating the three officers involved over potential criminal offences - one for grievous bodily harm, which carries a prison sentence of several years, and the other two officers for intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.
All three officers have been placed on restricted duties, and the force has confirmed all three are being investigated for gross misconduct.
The IOPC told LBC: “Our investigation includes looking at the decision-making and actions of six officers who interacted with the boy during this incident; the force used; whether race or his age was a factor in their treatment of him; and the aftercare provided to him.
“As part of our investigation, we have viewed officers’ body-worn video, obtained accounts from some of the officers involved, a statement from the boy and reviewed medical evidence. We are currently obtaining further witness statements.
“The three officers will be interviewed under criminal caution in due course.”
London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said stop and search is an important tool for police, but when used wrongly divides communities.