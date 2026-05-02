The force said it had apologised to those affected by the officer's actions.

Met officers took photos of dead bodies on their personal phones, probe reveals. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Metropolitan Police officers used their personal phones to take evidence photos – including of people who had died, a misconduct hearing has revealed.

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Officers argued it was common practice because police standard issue devices did not take good enough pictures, the internal Scotland Yard probe heard. Investigators were told how police officers routinely sent evidence pictures to each other on WhatsApp as a “workaround” to compress files before emailing and uploading them to the Met system. One officer who was found to have kept pictures of dead bodies on his personal phone after a death investigation showed colleagues “a bad one” at a training session. Pc Billy Manning kept a photo of an elderly man who had died before showing it to “uncomfortable” fellow officers. His arrest and subsequent investigation revealed confusion, even within the Met’s senior leadership team, about whether officers should be allowed to use their personal phones for police work. Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals Read more: Met chief defends 'extraordinary' Golders Green police response after criticism from Zack Polanski

Investigators were told how police officers routinely sent evidence pictures to each other on WhatsApp (stock image). Picture: Alamy

The force said it had apologised to those affected by his actions. The misconduct hearing heard that in September 2021, Pc Manning and Pc Zak Malik had been called to an assisted residence for elderly people in Dalston, east London. The officers found a resident who had died “some days or weeks earlier” and whose body was in a bad state of decomposition. Pc Malik took a photo of the dead man on his personal phone before sending it to Pc Manning on WhatsApp. He sent them to reduce the file size so it could be uploaded to the Met system and go to the coroner, the hearing was told. Pc Manning deleted the photo from his iPhone library, but did not delete it from his WhatsApp thread. When Pc Malik realised the photo was still on WhatsApp and warned Pc Manning, he replied with three laughing face emojis, the panel heard. The following year, at a taser training course at Shoreditch police station, Pc Manning was discussing “difficult situations” with other officers, the investigation heard. He decided to show them the photo of the man who had died, saying: “I’ve been to a bad one, I will show you the picture.” Two of the officers “felt very uncomfortable” and reported him to their seniors, the hearing was told. Pc Manning was arrested and claimed it was “common practice”.