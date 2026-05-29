The force said officers "will take action against anyone attempting to cause disruption or harm”

Arsenal fans light flares as they await the team bus during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Hundreds of officers will be policing the Arsenal champions parade in north London on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police has said.

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Bukayo Saka and Mikel Arteta of Arsenal lift the Premier League Trophy after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Arsenal. Picture: Getty

“The parade is an opportunity for Arsenal supporters to celebrate and we want everyone attending to enjoy the day safely,” commander Stuart Bell, leading the Met’s public order operation, said. “There will be a police presence along the route throughout the event, supporting event organisers and stewarding operations. “Officers will respond to incidents where necessary. “We expect the vast majority of those attending on Sunday to do so safely and responsibly. “However, anti-social behaviour, violence or any other type of criminality will not be tolerated. “Officers will take action against anyone attempting to cause disruption or harm.”

The UEFA Champions League trophy is seen as English football club Arsenal and French side Paris Saint-Germain fans gather at the fan zone ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match in Budapest. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Corbyn has also issued an appeal for people to show respect to each other at the parade. In a video message ahead of the parade on Sunday, the Gunners superfan and former Labour leader said the event is expected to be a “great party”, adding: “Really enjoy it when you come". He continued: “Treat each other with respect, treat everybody else with respect. “Make sure there's no problems and no danger.”

Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong Arsenal fan. Picture: Getty

The Met Police has been working with Arsenal FC, Islington Council, Transport for London and emergency services for several months to plan the event, the force said on Friday. Preparations will begin around the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and the force and Arsenal FC are asking supporters not to congregate around the stadium that day to avoid disrupting the operations. Supporters planning to attend on Sunday are advised to plan their journey in advance, follow guidance and listen to instructions from stewards and officers on the day, the Met Police said. Emirates Stadium, Drayton Park and the surrounding roads will be closed throughout the parade and will not be accessible to the public.