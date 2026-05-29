Met Police to deploy 500 officers for Arsenal trophy parade as superfan Jeremy Corbyn urges fans to show respect
The force said officers "will take action against anyone attempting to cause disruption or harm”
Hundreds of officers will be policing the Arsenal champions parade in north London on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police has said.
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The parade – which celebrates the Gunners’ first Premier League title win in 22 years – is set to begin at 2pm at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway and will follow a circular route through Islington.
More than 500 officers will be deployed to cover the event, alongside specialist search and drone teams, the Met Police said.
There will be no trophy lift along the route as the buses will move continuously, the force added.
Expected to last two hours, the parade will be taking place a day after the club’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Budapest on Saturday.
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“The parade is an opportunity for Arsenal supporters to celebrate and we want everyone attending to enjoy the day safely,” commander Stuart Bell, leading the Met’s public order operation, said.
“There will be a police presence along the route throughout the event, supporting event organisers and stewarding operations.
“Officers will respond to incidents where necessary.
“We expect the vast majority of those attending on Sunday to do so safely and responsibly.
“However, anti-social behaviour, violence or any other type of criminality will not be tolerated.
“Officers will take action against anyone attempting to cause disruption or harm.”
Jeremy Corbyn has also issued an appeal for people to show respect to each other at the parade.
In a video message ahead of the parade on Sunday, the Gunners superfan and former Labour leader said the event is expected to be a “great party”, adding: “Really enjoy it when you come".
He continued: “Treat each other with respect, treat everybody else with respect.
“Make sure there's no problems and no danger.”
The Met Police has been working with Arsenal FC, Islington Council, Transport for London and emergency services for several months to plan the event, the force said on Friday.
Preparations will begin around the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and the force and Arsenal FC are asking supporters not to congregate around the stadium that day to avoid disrupting the operations.
Supporters planning to attend on Sunday are advised to plan their journey in advance, follow guidance and listen to instructions from stewards and officers on the day, the Met Police said.
Emirates Stadium, Drayton Park and the surrounding roads will be closed throughout the parade and will not be accessible to the public.
Supporters are advised not to gather around the stadium area, Hornsey Road, Benwell Road or Drayton Park as they will not be able to see the parade from these locations, the force added.
There will be no toilet facilities available along the route, according to the Arsenal Champions Parade FAQ website.
Supporters have been advised to check the Islington Council website for a list of public toilets around the borough.