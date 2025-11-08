Met police staff association accuses commissioner of ‘thinly veiled threat’
Sir Mark Rowley faces backlash after sending a "chilling message" via a proposed pay-off scheme for officers of senior ranks
The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) has accused commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of making a “thinly veiled threat” over jobs after he reportedly launched a voluntary exit pay-off for senior ranks.
Listen to this article
Reports claim the plan was suggested in a letter from Sir Mark to officers earlier this week. Recipients of the letter ranked between chief inspector and chief superintendent.
Sir Mark, who is planning an overhaul of Britain's largest police force, said he wanted to provide an "exit route" for senior staff who are "not up for the challenge".
The move has been criticised by the federation, which represents the Met’s rank and file.
Read more: Woman critically injured after being stabbed in neck in 'unprovoked attack'
Police 'manhunt' underway as four more prisoners 'at large' after prison release error
Matt Cane, general secretary of the MPF, said the letter sent a "chilling message to dedicated professionals" that "after years of loyal service", their futures will be decided by a "narrow" definition of senior leadership rather than their performance in the force.
“The overwhelming majority of our members at chief inspector rank give everything they have, often at considerable personal cost, to meet the growing and complex demands placed upon them," said Mr Cane.
“They deserve support and respect, not threats of ‘forced distribution’, ‘performance processes’, or ‘dignified exits’.
“The proposed voluntary exit scheme, framed as a ‘quick and dignified route out’, is a thinly veiled threat.”
Mr Cane said that he would "not stand by whilst our members are pressured or coerced out of the organisation", and that he would be in contact with the commissioner to express his concerns.
The Metropolitan Police has yet to comment.
Earlier this week, a review of anti-black racism within the force warned that discrimination is “baked” into the HR systems of the Met, and that the Met’s systems, leadership, governance and culture are contributing to racial harm.
A recent Panorama investigation at Charing Cross Police station also revealed misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment inside the Met.
Last month, the Met confirmed it had removed more than 1,400 officers and staff from its ranks in three years in an “Al Capone” approach to uncover wrongdoing.
The clearout, sparked in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, is the largest in the force’s history.
Figures show that 1,442 staff and officers were sacked, or resigned or retired between 2022 and June 2025.