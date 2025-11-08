Sir Mark Rowley faces backlash after sending a "chilling message" via a proposed pay-off scheme for officers of senior ranks

Union leaders say the letter sent by Sir Mark [pictured] sends a “chilling message” to long-serving officers, warning it could pressure them out of the force under the guise of improving performance. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Metropolitan Police Federation (MPF) has accused commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of making a “thinly veiled threat” over jobs after he reportedly launched a voluntary exit pay-off for senior ranks.

Reports claim the plan was suggested in a letter from Sir Mark to officers earlier this week. Recipients of the letter ranked between chief inspector and chief superintendent. Sir Mark, who is planning an overhaul of Britain's largest police force, said he wanted to provide an "exit route" for senior staff who are "not up for the challenge". The move has been criticised by the federation, which represents the Met’s rank and file. Read more: Woman critically injured after being stabbed in neck in 'unprovoked attack' Police 'manhunt' underway as four more prisoners 'at large' after prison release error

Metropolitan Police force officers policing a demonstration in central London, UK. Picture: Alamy

Matt Cane, general secretary of the MPF, said the letter sent a "chilling message to dedicated professionals" that "after years of loyal service", their futures will be decided by a "narrow" definition of senior leadership rather than their performance in the force. “The overwhelming majority of our members at chief inspector rank give everything they have, often at considerable personal cost, to meet the growing and complex demands placed upon them," said Mr Cane. “They deserve support and respect, not threats of ‘forced distribution’, ‘performance processes’, or ‘dignified exits’. “The proposed voluntary exit scheme, framed as a ‘quick and dignified route out’, is a thinly veiled threat.”

A recent documentary at Charing Cross Police station revealed misogyny, discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment inside the Met. Picture: Alamy