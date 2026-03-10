The Home Secretary has banned the Al Quds march in London which was scheduled for Sunday after a request from police.

London's police force asked Shabana Mahmood to ban the march over fears of serious disorder because of its links to Iran.

Ms Mahmood has given the ban the green light, marking the first time a demonstration has been banned in London since 2012.

Al-Quds Day is an annual event first held after the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979 to oppose Zionism and support Palestinians.

On Tuesday night, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The Home Secretary has consented to the Metropolitan Police banning Sunday’s Al Quds march and any associated counter-protest marches. This will be in place from 16:00hrs on Wednesday, 11 March and last one month.

"The Al Quds march is uniquely contentious having originated in Iran and in London is organised by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, an organisation supportive of the Iranian regime and was due to take place on Sunday, 15 March.

"The threshold to ban a protest is high and we do not take this decision lightly; this is the first time we have used this power since 2012."