The Metropolitan Police will resume arresting protesters holding signs supporting banned group Palestine Action after it paused doing so following a High Court ruling.

The Government’s ban of the group was ruled as unlawful last month, but on Wednesday, the Met announced that officers will resume arresting protesters because the appeal against the decision is likely to take several months.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said: "While the High Court has found the proscription of Palestine Action to be unlawful, it has confirmed the impact of that judgment will not take effect until the Government’s appeal has been considered which could take many months.

"That means it is still a criminal offence to support Palestine Action. We must enforce the law as it is at the time, not as it might be at a future date. We must do that consistently and without fear or favour."

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