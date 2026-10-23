Met police chief condemns 'hateful bigots' who directed abuse at award-winning Muslim police officer who was pictured with gun
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Sir Mark Rowley has condemned 'hateful bigots' who bombarded a female police officer with abuse after she was pictured winning an award.
Listen to this article
PC Fiona Shaik Umar was handed the Outstanding Contribution to Women in Policing Award at the Police Federation annual conference on Wednesday.
PC Umar was commended by the federation for leading the development of the Hijab Project, through which new uniform options were introduced to meet the needs of Muslim women officers.
However a picture of her posing with a weapon back in 2024 later emerged online, sparking an "online tirade" of racist and misoginistic abuse.
One person commented: "I’m not sure which is worse, the fact this woman has her finger on the trigger and she is pointing it at his leg, or that they let this photo go out like that."
PC Fiona Shaik Umar has been awarded at the Annual Police Federation Conference for her outstanding contribution to women in policing. She was the first hijab-wearing officer in her unit, and has championed the voices of Muslim women in policing pic.twitter.com/YG6uR3X5lU— Metropolitan Police Federation (@MPFed) October 22, 2026
However others pointed out that the weapon had no magazine in it, and had a device blocking the ammunition feeder.
Such was the level of abuse, the Met Commissioner issued a statement: "She works in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, a frontline unit playing a vital role in the mission to protect our democracy by keeping Parliament and Parliamentarians safe.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has responded to the unacceptable online abuse directed at a Met officer who received an award at yesterday's annual Police Federation Conference.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 22, 2026
PC Fiona Shaik Umar was recognised for the outstanding contribution she has made for women in policing. pic.twitter.com/KfqAdNAa4f
"Every career path is open to you regardless of whether you happen to wear a kippah, turban or hijab like Fiona.
"She is being celebrated for being an excellent officer demonstrating this reality."
However he said that her award had been marred by "hateful, intolerant abuse."
"They just saw that she is a female muslim officer who wears a hijab and decided she wasn't deserving as a result."
"We support all officers when they face bigots with much to say but little to offer. Fiona has my and the Met's full support."
Reacting to receiving the award in a video shared on X by the Metropolitan Police Federation, Umar said: "I'm truly humbled to receive this award because I'm super passionate about the work I do around representation and inclusion for women in policing.
"I never thought about a career in the police until my daughter at the time said to me, 'Can women like you do that job?', and I was really offended because obviously she'd never seen anyone who looked like me being a police officer, and it's because of that that I have continued to do this work and to try and create a space for women who look like me in policing across the UK."