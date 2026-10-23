PC Fiona Shaik Umar was handed the Outstanding Contribution to Women in Policing Award. Picture: Met Police Federation

By Asher McShane

Sir Mark Rowley has condemned 'hateful bigots' who bombarded a female police officer with abuse after she was pictured winning an award.

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PC Fiona Shaik Umar was handed the Outstanding Contribution to Women in Policing Award at the Police Federation annual conference on Wednesday. PC Umar was commended by the federation for leading the development of the Hijab Project, through which new uniform options were introduced to meet the needs of Muslim women officers. However a picture of her posing with a weapon back in 2024 later emerged online, sparking an "online tirade" of racist and misoginistic abuse. One person commented: "I’m not sure which is worse, the fact this woman has her finger on the trigger and she is pointing it at his leg, or that they let this photo go out like that."

PC Fiona Shaik Umar has been awarded at the Annual Police Federation Conference for her outstanding contribution to women in policing. She was the first hijab-wearing officer in her unit, and has championed the voices of Muslim women in policing pic.twitter.com/YG6uR3X5lU — Metropolitan Police Federation (@MPFed) October 22, 2026

However others pointed out that the weapon had no magazine in it, and had a device blocking the ammunition feeder. Such was the level of abuse, the Met Commissioner issued a statement: "She works in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, a frontline unit playing a vital role in the mission to protect our democracy by keeping Parliament and Parliamentarians safe.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has responded to the unacceptable online abuse directed at a Met officer who received an award at yesterday's annual Police Federation Conference.



PC Fiona Shaik Umar was recognised for the outstanding contribution she has made for women in policing. pic.twitter.com/KfqAdNAa4f — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 22, 2026