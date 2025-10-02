Met chief vows to sack officers ‘within weeks' after secret filming exposes ‘reprehensible' 'racist and sexist' behaviour
Met Chief Mark Rowley told LBC he has vowed to clear out sexist, racist and misogynistic officers 'within weeks' after a damning documentary aired last night.
The Metropolitan Police Commissioner told LBC he is “horrified” by revelations revealed in the documentary about Britain's largest police force.
Officers at Charing Cross police station were filmed allegedly being supportive of Tommy Robinson, making anti-Muslim comments and using excessive force against suspects in custody.
As a result, nine serving officers, one ex-officer and a designated detention officer are all under investigation for gross misconduct.
Sir Mark insisted that “rogue coppers” would be cleared out “within weeks”.
He said: "The evidence to me looks incontrovertible. They’re suspended, they have no contact with the public, and they’re off the payroll as quickly as possible."
Three times as many officers are now coming forward to report misconduct, with more than 1,500 staff already forced out of the Met, Sir Mark said.
Specialist counter-terror officers have also been drafted in to help root out rogue policemen.
He described the behaviour exposed by Panorama as “ghastly” and “reprehensible”.
"People with corrupt motives can be attracted to power. We’ve doubled the proportion of people who fail on vetting – from 5% to 10% – and we’re digging deeper into those tumours in the system."
While rejecting the idea that the Met is “institutionally racist and misogynistic”, the Commissioner admitted: “We haven’t been ruthless enough over many years. It hasn’t focussed enough on people who are racist and people who are misogynistic.
"But you can rest assured we’re relentless when it comes to rooting out these characters."
Sir Mark urged Londoners to be reassured despite the scandal: "We completely get that you’re going to be upset and angry when you get this. But Londoners can be assured we’re all as horrified as you are, and we will act."
"We wish we’d found it, but we’re grateful they did," he added.
Sir Keir Starmer has described the footage of Metropolitan Police officers making racist and misogynistic comments as “shocking”, adding that Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley “needs to be very robust in his response”.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The disturbing scenes in this footage are sickening. I welcome the Independent Office for Police Conduct fully and urgently investigating all the issues raised in this report.
“It is right that the Metropolitan Police have condemned this, and we fully support their pledge to root out those unfit to serve the public. I know this is a top priority for the Commissioner.
“We have given police chiefs the powers to automatically sack officers who fail background checks and dismiss those guilty of gross misconduct, and we expect them to be used."
Sir Mark has been backed by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who said he has confidence in the commissioner’s efforts to kick wrongdoers out of the Met, and that he is “disgusted and appalled” by the alleged behaviour.
Sir Sadiq said: “Sexism, racism, misogyny and the excessive use of force have no place in the police…
“A series of urgent changes have been put in place at Charing Cross police station and across the Met, with more to follow.
“I support the new approach to tackling misconduct set out by the commissioner. There must be zero tolerance to this kind of behaviour and no hiding place for officers who abuse their position of trust.”