Sir Mark Rowley told LBC the rogue policemen will be out 'within weeks'. Picture: LBC

By Alice Padgett

Met Chief Mark Rowley told LBC he has vowed to clear out sexist, racist and misogynistic officers 'within weeks' after a damning documentary aired last night.

As a result, nine serving officers, one ex-officer and a designated detention officer are all under investigation for gross misconduct. Sir Mark insisted that “rogue coppers” would be cleared out “within weeks”. He said: "The evidence to me looks incontrovertible. They’re suspended, they have no contact with the public, and they’re off the payroll as quickly as possible." Three times as many officers are now coming forward to report misconduct, with more than 1,500 staff already forced out of the Met, Sir Mark said.

Officers were secretly recorded making multiple misogynistic comments. Picture: BBC

Specialist counter-terror officers have also been drafted in to help root out rogue policemen. He described the behaviour exposed by Panorama as “ghastly” and “reprehensible”. "People with corrupt motives can be attracted to power. We’ve doubled the proportion of people who fail on vetting – from 5% to 10% – and we’re digging deeper into those tumours in the system." While rejecting the idea that the Met is “institutionally racist and misogynistic”, the Commissioner admitted: “We haven’t been ruthless enough over many years. It hasn’t focussed enough on people who are racist and people who are misogynistic. "But you can rest assured we’re relentless when it comes to rooting out these characters."

Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis Sir Mark Rowley is seen in Westminster as he appears on LBC. Picture: Alamy

Sir Mark urged Londoners to be reassured despite the scandal: "We completely get that you’re going to be upset and angry when you get this. But Londoners can be assured we’re all as horrified as you are, and we will act." "We wish we’d found it, but we’re grateful they did," he added. Sir Keir Starmer has described the footage of Metropolitan Police officers making racist and misogynistic comments as “shocking”, adding that Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley “needs to be very robust in his response”. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “The disturbing scenes in this footage are sickening. I welcome the Independent Office for Police Conduct fully and urgently investigating all the issues raised in this report.

Metropolitan Police officers pictured arresting British far-right activist Tommy Robinson in 2023, before Officers at Charing Cross police station were filmed allegedly being supportive of Tommy Robinson. Picture: Getty

“It is right that the Metropolitan Police have condemned this, and we fully support their pledge to root out those unfit to serve the public. I know this is a top priority for the Commissioner. “We have given police chiefs the powers to automatically sack officers who fail background checks and dismiss those guilty of gross misconduct, and we expect them to be used." Sir Mark has been backed by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who said he has confidence in the commissioner’s efforts to kick wrongdoers out of the Met, and that he is “disgusted and appalled” by the alleged behaviour.

Many of the comments made to the undercover reporter were racist and islamophobic. Picture: BBC