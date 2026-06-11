Addressing criminal gangs, Sir Mark Rowley insisted: 'we are breaking your business model'

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Met Police commissioner has called on phone snatching gangs to "give up", after a collaboration between the force and tech giant Apple led the number of stolen handsets being reactivated to fall by around 60 per cent.

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Speaking directly to the criminal gangs profiting off stolen devices, Sir Mark Rowley told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, "we are breaking your business model" - as he unveiled a new "kill switch" making criminals' lives harder. The new "kill switch" comes as default as part of the latest iPhone security update, with owners urged to install the latest software update in order to activate the feature. Samsung and Google are also working on similar updates to their mobile phones. Sir Mark called on the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, to force phone companies to make stolen handsets "unusable bricks" in a battle against handset thefts earlier this year.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley joins Metropolitan Police units as they execute search warrants at shops suspected of handling stolen devices, in the Holloway area of London. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, the force revealed it had started sharing data with Apple as part of a groundbreaking partnership to closely track whether stolen handsets get reconnected to a phone network after they are taken. Around 80 per cent of devices stolen in London are reactivated in other parts of the world. However, following the latest security upgrades pushed to iPhone handsets, Sir Mark Rowley revealed that 20 per cent or less of stolen devices are now being reactivated. Read More: Met chief tells tech giants to make stolen phones ‘unusable bricks’ to tackle organised gangs Read More: Met Police reviewing CCTV in Morgan McSweeney phone theft probe

He went on to describe the security upgrades following data sharing with Apple as "a big breakthrough". "The Met Police and Apple are breaking your business model," he said, outlining that the collaboration aims to "increase the jeopardy for the criminals," the commissioner added. Sir Mark had issued an ultimatum in March, where he called on telecoms giants to take action to make phones less desirable to steal by making them impossible to reuse. "Apple have made some real progress," Sir Mark revealed to Nick, telling criminals: "The profits are going to drop, you need to give up. "We’ve taken out 10 or 15 really sophisticated handling operations for stolen phones," he revealed, adding the new security measures are "having an effect". "We increase the jeopardy for the criminals and now the tech companies are stepping up. If you can’t sell the whole phone, people will start breaking it up and selling it for parts. There’s less profit in that. "This is the first stage in making it a pointless criminal endeavour."

Around 80 per cent of devices stolen in London are reactivated in other parts of the world. Picture: Alamy

How to turn on ‘Stolen Device Protection’ on an Apple phone: Go to Settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode

Enter your device passcode

Tap Stolen Device Protection, then turn Stolen Device Protection on

If your iPhone is stolen, sign in at iCloud.com/find to disable it on any other device and mark it as lost

Speaking last week following an operation that targeted two phone shops in north London, Sir Mark said that the information from Apple will allow officers to build up a global picture of what happens to stolen handsets. He told reporters: “If we share the data we have on the phone stolen, with the data they have on things like reactivations and future uses of phones, we can get a global picture of phones being stolen, are they being reactivated, are they being broken down for parts, where they’re being exported to in the world. “We’re already seeing, whereas a few months ago the majority of stolen phones were being reactivated because of security flaws, now with the security improvements it’s the minority being reactivated, that means it’s harder for criminals to profit, that will help bring down the crime further.”

The Met has written to the Home Secretary asking for legislation to make phone companies publish data on stolen devices and whether they are reconnected, and to enforce measures to make stolen devices unusable. Picture: Getty

The Met has some of the highest rates per thousand people of personal robbery and theft from the person in England and Wales, among which phones are a “significant” problem. The international trade in stolen phones is worth millions of dollars, with a device stolen in London worth more in countries like China because it has none of the government restrictions put in place by authorities there. In the UK, the Met has seen adverts on Snapchat offering children as much as £380 to steal a single iPhone, with a bonus of £100 for stealing 10.