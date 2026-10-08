Sir Mark Rowley told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: 'Zionism I would read from the Oxford English Dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition'

Sir Mark Rowley said the Oxford English Dictionary's definition of zionism 'is not racist'. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The Met Police Commissioner has challenged the Green Party's declaration that 'Zionism is racism'.

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Zack Polanski's party backed the motion at its conference in Brighton this weekend. Picture: Getty

On Monday, Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf told LBC that the motion by Green Party members to label Zionism as racism is an "unforgivable" distraction. Mr Yousaf, who is married to a Scottish-Palestinian, was speaking to Andrew Marr about his new book 'Under Fire: My Family’s Escape from Gaza and the Cost of Leadership'. He said, "There's no doubt at all that the current policies and the realisation of Zionism has undoubtedly resulted in racist policies. "There's no argument about that”.

Humza Yousaf says Green's Zionist vote is a 'distraction'. Picture: Getty

He said, on the one hand, "Zionists, people who are Jewish who believe in Jewish self-determination, a Jewish homeland, is something I would support." However, he stressed that "the realisation of Zionism has meant that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced off the land. "Zionism by the successive Israeli governments has meant occupation, has meant ethnic cleansing, I would argue has meant genocide, as we've seen over the last 3 years", he said. Mr Yousaf, who served as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party from March 2023 to May 2024, said he was "frustrated" that whilst there was "a bit of heat going on the Israeli government," the "entire conversation has now been distracted about whether or not Zionism is racism. "I think that's pretty unforgivable”.