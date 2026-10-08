Met Police Commissioner says Zionism is not racism amid Green Party row
Sir Mark Rowley told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: 'Zionism I would read from the Oxford English Dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition'
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The Met Police Commissioner has challenged the Green Party's declaration that 'Zionism is racism'.
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski abstained as members voted 1,022 to 813 to back a policy that equates Zionism with racism and calls for Israel to be replaced by a single Palestinian state.
Sir Mark Rowley told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “Politicians will always mess around with language, that’s not my concern."
"Zionism I would read from the Oxford English Dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition," he added.
The move from the Greens prompted backlash, including from the Leader of the Jewish Greens, who said she may leave the party.
Read More: I watched antisemitism tear Labour apart - the Green Party is heading down a dangerous path
Read More: Polanski hints people should 'get over themselves' after Greens sparked fury by declaring Zionism is racism
On Monday, Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf told LBC that the motion by Green Party members to label Zionism as racism is an "unforgivable" distraction.
Mr Yousaf, who is married to a Scottish-Palestinian, was speaking to Andrew Marr about his new book 'Under Fire: My Family’s Escape from Gaza and the Cost of Leadership'.
He said, "There's no doubt at all that the current policies and the realisation of Zionism has undoubtedly resulted in racist policies.
"There's no argument about that”.
He said, on the one hand, "Zionists, people who are Jewish who believe in Jewish self-determination, a Jewish homeland, is something I would support."
However, he stressed that "the realisation of Zionism has meant that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced off the land.
"Zionism by the successive Israeli governments has meant occupation, has meant ethnic cleansing, I would argue has meant genocide, as we've seen over the last 3 years", he said.
Mr Yousaf, who served as First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Scottish National Party from March 2023 to May 2024, said he was "frustrated" that whilst there was "a bit of heat going on the Israeli government," the "entire conversation has now been distracted about whether or not Zionism is racism.
"I think that's pretty unforgivable”.
The former Scottish First Minister also praised Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband for taking strong action against Israel now.
"I think action that's commendable is because Israel has over many years occupied more and more Palestinian land. And therefore a 2-state solution becomes an even more distant reality.”
Mr Yousaf said he did not wish to invalidate the feelings of British Jewish people if they felt unsafe or under attack; "we've got to accept that that's a valid feeling, of course, and I wouldn't try to argue with a Jewish person otherwise".
But he stressed that "we also have to accept, on the other hand, that people have an absolute right, and I would say a moral obligation, to stand up against what many of us view to be a livestream genocide.”