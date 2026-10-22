A licensing check at a Lewisham shop found suspected stolen Tesco tinned mackerel for sale, while another shop check found £1,000-worth of branded meat products from Sainsbury, Coop and Iceland.

Metropolitan Police arrest 42 people in crackdown on retail crime. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods were recovered and 42 people arrested during a two-week crackdown on retail crime by the Metropolitan Police.

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The force said about 400 shops suspected of buying and reselling stolen goods were visited by officers as part of the operation. Seized goods ranged from expensive cosmetics and electrical goods to food products, with closure notices issued for 11 shops. In the months leading up to the operation, the Met said retailers and Trading Standards helped identify rogue businesses suspected of buying and selling stolen goods. The operation also targeted car boot sales suspected of being used to sell stolen tools. Read more: Detectives granted more time to question Nottingham police shooting suspect Read more: Martin Lewis urges Brits to save IMEI number in case of phone theft

Seized goods ranged from expensive cosmetics and electrical goods to food products. Picture: Met Police

Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes said: “Honest retailers have been clear that they want action against the minority of rogue businesses that fuel retail crime, undercut legitimate traders and damage confidence in our high streets. “This Met operation has done exactly that, targeting those who create a market for stolen goods and profit from criminality. “Over the last two weeks, Met officers have targeted every stage of the criminal chain, from prolific shoplifters stealing to order through to the shop owners buying and reselling stolen goods. Tens of thousands of pounds worth of suspected stolen goods have been seized, shop owners arrested and businesses closed down. “Those results send a clear message: if you profit from retail crime, you will be arrested. Working alongside partners such as retailers and Trading Standards, we will use every power available to disrupt this criminality, protect honest businesses and make London’s high streets safer.”

Officers targeted every stage of the criminal chain, from prolific shoplifters stealing to order through to the shop owners buying and reselling stolen goods. Picture: Met Police

During the deployment, a licensing check at a shop in Lewisham identified suspected stolen Tesco tinned mackerel for sale. Further searches led to the recovery of a machete as well as suspected stolen passports and driving licences being stored in a sweet tin. Two suspects were arrested for offences including handling stolen goods and possession of an offensive weapon. A separate check at a retail premises in Clapham saw two arrests made after officers recovered £1,000-worth of branded meat products from Sainsbury, Coop and Iceland, as well as two knives and a large quantity of Class B drugs.