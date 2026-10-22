Tens of thousands of pounds of stolen goods recovered in Met Police crackdown on retail crime
A licensing check at a Lewisham shop found suspected stolen Tesco tinned mackerel for sale, while another shop check found £1,000-worth of branded meat products from Sainsbury, Coop and Iceland.
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Tens of thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods were recovered and 42 people arrested during a two-week crackdown on retail crime by the Metropolitan Police.
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The force said about 400 shops suspected of buying and reselling stolen goods were visited by officers as part of the operation.
Seized goods ranged from expensive cosmetics and electrical goods to food products, with closure notices issued for 11 shops.
In the months leading up to the operation, the Met said retailers and Trading Standards helped identify rogue businesses suspected of buying and selling stolen goods.
The operation also targeted car boot sales suspected of being used to sell stolen tools.
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Deputy Commissioner Matt Jukes said: “Honest retailers have been clear that they want action against the minority of rogue businesses that fuel retail crime, undercut legitimate traders and damage confidence in our high streets.
“This Met operation has done exactly that, targeting those who create a market for stolen goods and profit from criminality.
“Over the last two weeks, Met officers have targeted every stage of the criminal chain, from prolific shoplifters stealing to order through to the shop owners buying and reselling stolen goods. Tens of thousands of pounds worth of suspected stolen goods have been seized, shop owners arrested and businesses closed down.
“Those results send a clear message: if you profit from retail crime, you will be arrested. Working alongside partners such as retailers and Trading Standards, we will use every power available to disrupt this criminality, protect honest businesses and make London’s high streets safer.”
During the deployment, a licensing check at a shop in Lewisham identified suspected stolen Tesco tinned mackerel for sale.
Further searches led to the recovery of a machete as well as suspected stolen passports and driving licences being stored in a sweet tin.
Two suspects were arrested for offences including handling stolen goods and possession of an offensive weapon.
A separate check at a retail premises in Clapham saw two arrests made after officers recovered £1,000-worth of branded meat products from Sainsbury, Coop and Iceland, as well as two knives and a large quantity of Class B drugs.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Our world-class retailers, high streets and town centres attract millions of visitors from across the UK and around the globe.
“Backed by record investment from City Hall, I’m pleased the Met is working closely with retailers and partners to disrupt every part of the shoplifting chain.
“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. The lead up to Christmas is vital to London’s economy and we must do everything we can to prevent criminals exploiting busy shopping periods and inflicting so much misery on our hardworking business owners and staff.
“That’s why the Met is stepping up action against the most prolific offenders, using new technology to link offences across stores and locations, identify repeat offenders and build stronger cases for prosecution.”
He continued: “Thanks to intensified action by the Met and its partners, the number of shoplifting offences being solved has doubled, leading to 1,800 additional arrests.
“But there is more to do, and I will continue working with the police, retailers and local partners to make London a no-go zone for shoplifters and build a safer city for everyone.”