Drones will be launched remotely and will return to special rooftop boxes to recharge

One of the new drones taking off from its charging station. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police drones will be launched remotely in London to support officers responding to emergencies in a new trial.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police has launched the trial which will have drones feeding back intelligence to assist officers both on the ground and in a control room. As part of a response to a 999 call, a drone will be launched remotely from the force’s control room and piloted by trained operators, the force said. The drones will arrive on the scene within two minutes and from there will stream footage to assist officers. They will be used for a variety of incidents, including searching for missing people, tracing a suspect, or arriving quickly to capture evidence at the scene of an incident, the Met said. Read more: Council U-turn after woman handed 'unfair and extreme' £150 fine for pouring coffee down drain Read more: Third night of violence outside Dublin asylum hotel over alleged sexual assault on 10-year-old girl

A police officer pilots a drone during a demonstration of the Metropolitan Police's new Drone as First Responder (DFR) pilot programme, at Islington Police Station. Picture: Alamy

The Met said the new drones are quicker, quieter, cheaper and more environmentally friendly than police helicopters, while delivering the same operational effects. They are also kitted out with parachutes so that they can return safely to the ground if needed in the event of an emergency. The pilot programme, known as Drone as First Responder (DFR), is being introduced in London under the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC)’s drones programme.

A screenshot of the drone map that pilots will use to navigate. Picture: Alamy

The project has initially launched in Islington, with the Met aiming to roll it out to two more sites across London before the end of the year, covering the West End and Hyde Park. Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the national lead for drones, said: “We are building a Met that is more precise and efficient than ever before, and this new technology gives us a vital new tool to tackle crime in the capital.” He added: “Aerial support to policing has always added huge value, because it gives us the ability to make informed decisions about deployment and look for people – that is a lot harder to do on the ground.

The drones will feed back intelligence to assist officers both on the ground and in a control room. Picture: Alamy