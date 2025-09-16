A Donald Trump baby balloon, flies next to the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in London on July 13, 2018. Picture: David Levenson/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Police are preparing for a significant operation with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take to the streets of London to march against Donald Trump’s state visit.

More than 1,600 officers will be deployed on Wednesday, including 500 assisting from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said. Although the US president will not visit Parliament, where the House of Commons will be in recess for party conference session, campaigners said they will demonstrate against what they called "our Government's choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world". Stop Trump Coalition demonstrators will gather in Portland Place in central London on Wednesday afternoon before marching towards Parliament Square. Public Order Act conditions have been imposed to "prevent serious disruption to the community", and a planned rally must end by 7pm, Scotland Yard said.

London, UK. 20th January 2017. Hundreds of people gather outside the American embassy in Grosvenor Square to protest against Donald Trump in 2017. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Road closures will be in place while the march takes place. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Louise Puddefoot said: "Around 50 protest groups are expected to gather together in central London on Wednesday, on what will be another busy day for officers. "We have been in close contact with the organisers to ascertain their intentions, and we have engaged with local businesses and community representatives to understand the impact on them. "We would ask all those taking part in the protest to be considerate to the local community, and ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. "We will approach this protest as we always do, policing without fear or favour, and ensuring that people can exercise their lawful rights, whilst being robust in dealing with crime or disorder."

People protesting against Donald Trump in Birmingham UK 2017. Picture: Alamy