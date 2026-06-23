Met to announce ambitious plans to scale drone operations, alongside rollout of LFR and AI in fight against criminals

Metropolitan Police officers operate a live facial recognition (LFR) surveillance van on Wardour Street near Leicester Square in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Metropolitan Police chief will highlight plans including the expansion of live facial recognition and drone coverage for every London borough, as well as increasing use of AI.

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Sir Mark Rowley will use a speech in London on Wednesday to call for police chiefs to be given more freedom to use new technology and not have to wait for legislation to keep up. On Tuesday, human rights campaign group Liberty said there should be a legal framework in place before the force increases its use of static live facial recognition cameras. But Sir Mark is set to argue that it is not viable for forces to wait for a separate legal framework for each new development in technology. He is expected to say: “Policing by consent is key to the British policing model and is something we must treasure. “However, when it comes to new technologies, as we saw with Live Facial Recognition, some campaign groups call for new legislation and restrictions every time a new capability emerges. Read More: Police launch probe after 'shocking' footage emerges of officers 'shoving teenage girls' Read More: Boy, three, attacked by crocodile no longer critically ill as police study CCTV

Met Police conduct a Live Facial Recognition trawl, to find people who are wanted by the police and/or the courts, on the Edgeware Road, London. Picture: Alamy

“While that comes from a legitimate place, it risks slowing progress to the point where policing cannot keep pace with the threats we face. “We already operate within a complex legislative framework including the Human Rights Act, the Investigatory Powers Act, the Data Protection Act and GDPR, and are overseen by multiple regulators and commissioners. “If every time a new capability emerges, or we find a new use case for data exploitation, we have to wait for new legislation before we use it, we will fail. “We cannot legislate for every incremental development in technology. The pace is simply too fast, and the legislative process is too slow.” He will argue that the Met is able to spend around £6,000 per person on data and technology, while other public bodies can spend around £13,000. Sir Mark will say: “For decades, political debate has focused heavily on police officer numbers, with far less attention given to whether policing has the tools it needs to do the job effectively.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Alamy