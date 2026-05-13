A man has been arrested in connection to the incident

People gather at a road block after two people were stabbed in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A Met Police safer neighbourhood office close to the scene of an alleged anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green has been attacked.

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According to The Telegraph, the latest incident is not being treated as a hate crime and police believe the attacker may have been heavily intoxicated when he attacked the building. No injuries were reported but glass was smashed at the front of the building. A spokesperson added: "An investigation into the incident continues, but at this stage it is not believed to be linked to recent attacks on the Jewish and Iranian communities locally." Following the Golders Green stabbings, Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared in court charged with attempted murder. The victims, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of Golders Green.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis speaks during a "face down" antisemitism rally in Whitehall, central London, following a series of suspected attacks. Picture: Alamy