Met Police hub attacked in Golders Green close to scene of suspected terror attack
A man has been arrested in connection to the incident
A Met Police safer neighbourhood office close to the scene of an alleged anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green has been attacked.
Listen to this article
A 49-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the office was targeted on Wednesday morning, with several windows smashed.
The scene is on Golders Green Road, near where two members of the Jewish community were stabbed last month.
The area has seen a spate of alleged anti-Semitic attacks in recent weeks, including attacks on synagogues and other premises.
Read more: Woman arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated assault after Jewish schoolboy 'punched'
Read more: Man admits harassing, threatening and assaulting Jewish people in north London
According to The Telegraph, the latest incident is not being treated as a hate crime and police believe the attacker may have been heavily intoxicated when he attacked the building.
No injuries were reported but glass was smashed at the front of the building.
A spokesperson added: "An investigation into the incident continues, but at this stage it is not believed to be linked to recent attacks on the Jewish and Iranian communities locally."
Following the Golders Green stabbings, Essa Suleiman, 45, appeared in court charged with attempted murder.
The victims, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of Golders Green.
Suleiman was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident on the same date in Great Dover Street.
In light of the attacks, the government announced it would provide a further £1.5 million funding to tackle antisemitism and protect Jewish communities.
The funding will help local people to take rapid action, including community safety work, targeted youth and schools initiatives, interfaith projects and programmes to challenge antisemitic narratives or hate crime.