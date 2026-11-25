The force has not made good progress in changing its culture since the Baroness Casey Review was published three years ago.

The Metropolitan Police is still institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, a progress report has found. Picture: Powered by Light/Alan Spencer/Alamy

By Fraser Knight

The Metropolitan Police has not made good progress in changing its culture since one of the most damning reviews into the force was published three years ago.

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Dr Gillian Fairfield, chair of the Fairfield, ahead of the publication of the review of the progress that the Metropolitan Police has made since Baroness Casey's 2023 review of standards and culture. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Scotland Yard says officers and staff have already delivered “extraordinary change while continuing to protect London through rising demand, significant financial pressures and a criminal justice crisis.” It has accepted all ten of the recommendations set out in today’s report. Dr Gillian Fairfield, who led the independent review, told LBC: “We have heard and seen examples of racism during the process of our review, and there are some disproportionate things that can't be fully explained. “We found a huge commitment to ensuring that progress has been made against Baroness Casey's review, but what is less consistent is embedding good practice throughout the Met. “Effort is not the same as effect, and they need to understand that and work more on it.”

New Scotland Yard sign outside a glass building in London. Picture: Tartezy/Alamy

The Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has refused to agree with the assessment of Baroness Casey that his force is institutionally racist, misogynistic or homophobic, since her report was published in 2023. He told LBC he stands by that position: “I’ve been really clear from day one, that’s a phrase that gets widely used and in quite politicised contexts - I’m not sure it’s particularly well understood by everyone.” Dr Fairfield agreed that there are some “excellent” officers working in the Met - and that “not everybody is racist” - but she said underlying issues uncovered in the Casey Review remain. Her report revealed senior leaders in the Met didn’t use the word ‘racism’ during three internal meetings they were invited to sit in on when discussing their next steps. “The word appears to have been invested with special status and removed from discussion,” the review said. Sir Mark told LBC: “I’ve been frank that tackling racism, homophobia and misogyny is a vital part of what we’ve got to do. “Systemic issues that affect the experience of individuals; it’s not acceptable if your heritage or protected characteristics change your experience of the Metropolitan Police and we’ve made big progress to tackle that. “There are other things that we have got to make more progress on but we’re not afraid to talk about racism.”

The Fairfield Review found that Scotland Yard had not made ‘good progress’ in any of the recommendations made in the 2023 Casey Review. ‘Some progress’ was made in nine areas, while ‘limited progress’ was recorded in five. Dr Fairfield’s report said some bereaved families experienced significant failures in investigations, which included CCTV, witness statements and forensic evidence being lost. One described how: “The Met repeatedly gaslit me, made me feel stupid for challenging how they conducted the (homicide) investigation.” Another said: “Legitimate questions were deflected, (we) experienced insensitive treatment and senior officers appeared unable to answer basic questions.”

The Baroness Casey Review examined Met culture from February 2022 to March 2023. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Sir Mark Rowley told LBC: “Londoners are getting a far better service than they were four years ago when we were in crisis and Gillian Fairfield’s report also calls that out. “This was always going to be five or more years' work - Casey herself said that three years ago. “This is a progress report: It says here’s the progress the Met has made and here’s what more it needs to do.” Dr Gillian Fairfield’s review team spent 11 months investigating what change had been made since Baroness Casey’s review put a spotlight on the UK’s biggest force. It followed high-profile cases of police perpetrated abuse, including the murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 and the serial rapist David Carrick being allowed to continue to serve despite allegations against him. Since 2023, more than 1,800 officers and staff have been removed from the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to LBC, though, Dr Fairfield warned: “They need to make sure that they don't define their culture just by sacking people. You can't sack your way to a good culture.” “Any parts of the Met that show characteristics of closed cultures where they may not have as much supervision, they may be away from their workplace, they don't see their sergeants, the Met needs to be really, really vigilant and understand that further scandals might happen.” Asked if she had confidence in the Commissioner, the report author said: “The things still happening in the Met are not because of one person, and if you make changes to that it may destabilise it further. But that’s a question for the Home Secretary and Mayor.” It’s understood that Shabana Mahmood still has full confidence in the Commissioner.

Sir Khan has called on Sir Rowley to reflect on the findings with humility and reflection, not hubris". Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy