In a lengthy statement on X, the force said the claims were "not true"

Police at a pro-Palestine demonstration at Israeli Embassy in Central London. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The Met Police has strenuously denied arresting a Jewish lawyer for wearing a Star of David at a pro-Palestinian protest.

In a lengthy statement on X, the force said claims the man, in his 40s, was detained on August 29 at the protest outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington, London for wearing a Star of David were "not true". Instead, the Met Police said he was arrested for "allegedly repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions" that were enforced to "keep opposing protest groups apart." Under the conditions, pro-Israel group Stop The Hate and pro-Palestine group Ijan were required to stay apart in separate, designated areas. However, the Met Police claimed the man "continuously" approached Ijan's area to film the protestors and "provoke a reaction." Read more: Group denies causing £1 million of damage in alleged Palestine Action attack Read more: Palestine Action can challenge terror ban after government loses appeal

Pro-Palestine activists from Ijan staged a “pots and pans” protest outside the Israeli Embassy in Central London. Picture: Alamy

Officers said they reminded the man of the Public Order Act conditions at least four times to no avail. After "multiple" warnings, the man was arrested. He was later released on bail but the investigation continues. The man previously told The Telegraph his arrested had been an attempt to "criminalise the wearing of a Star of David" but the Met Police. He claimed:" They said I was antagonising and agitating pro-Palestine protesters with my Star of David. In an environment of anti-Semitism, I will not be cowed by this. I will carry on wearing it.” On X, the Met Police said: "We understand the concerns raised, but the claim this man was arrested for wearing a star of David necklace is not true.

A young Jewish man shows a neckless of the Jewish symbol, Star of David in Stamford Hill, North London on October 13, 2023. Picture: Getty