Met Police deny arresting Jewish lawyer for wearing Star of David at pro-Palestine protest
In a lengthy statement on X, the force said the claims were "not true"
The Met Police has strenuously denied arresting a Jewish lawyer for wearing a Star of David at a pro-Palestinian protest.
In a lengthy statement on X, the force said claims the man, in his 40s, was detained on August 29 at the protest outside the Israeli embassy in Kensington, London for wearing a Star of David were "not true".
Instead, the Met Police said he was arrested for "allegedly repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions" that were enforced to "keep opposing protest groups apart."
Under the conditions, pro-Israel group Stop The Hate and pro-Palestine group Ijan were required to stay apart in separate, designated areas.
However, the Met Police claimed the man "continuously" approached Ijan's area to film the protestors and "provoke a reaction."
Officers said they reminded the man of the Public Order Act conditions at least four times to no avail.
After "multiple" warnings, the man was arrested. He was later released on bail but the investigation continues.
The man previously told The Telegraph his arrested had been an attempt to "criminalise the wearing of a Star of David" but the Met Police.
He claimed:" They said I was antagonising and agitating pro-Palestine protesters with my Star of David. In an environment of anti-Semitism, I will not be cowed by this. I will carry on wearing it.”
On X, the Met Police said: "We understand the concerns raised, but the claim this man was arrested for wearing a star of David necklace is not true.
“He was arrested for allegedly repeatedly breaching Public Order Act conditions that were in place to keep opposing protest groups apart.
“The conditions required protesters from the pro-Israel group Stop The Hate to remain in one area with protesters from the pro-Palestinian group Ijan required to remain in a separate area.
"The man told officers he was acting as an independent legal observer but his actions are alleged to have breached the conditions in place, and to have gone beyond observing in an independent and neutral way to provoking and, as such, actively participating as a protester.
“Over the course of an hour, the man is alleged to have continuously approached the area allocated to Ijan, getting very close to protesters to film them and provoking a reaction.
“Officers had to intervene at least four times to ask the man to return to the Stop the Hate area as required by the conditions.
“When he failed to do so after multiple warnings, he was arrested.
“He was released on bail and the investigation continues.
“The clipped footage released, in which officers question the man’s status and actions as an independent legal observer, is six minutes of an hour-long interview.
“We can fully appreciate why this clip in isolation causes concern and we are continuing to review and work with communities to understand the concerns they have voiced.”