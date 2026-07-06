Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitic abuse during the march

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The Met is investigating alleged anti-Semitic abuse at London Pride. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Police are investigating whether hate crimes were committed following shocking scenes of anti-Semitic abuse that unfolded during Pride celebrations in central London on Sunday.

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The Metropolitan Police has launched a formal review to determine if any hate crime offences were committed during the event, the force has confirmed. It comes after footage posted online showed Jewish attendees being told to "go back to your Zionist homeland" and that "you kill Arab children, you kill gay children”. One person can be seen shouting: "Free Palestine! F*** you Jew". Two police officers are filmed standing and looking on while a middle-aged bald man wearing a white T-shirt tells two people holding a LGBT and Star of David flag: “What you need to do is go back to your Zionist homeland, because it won’t last much longer.” Another woman was filmed repeatedly asking: "How many babies did they kill?" while others shout "Jew-hater". Read more: Thousands descend on London for pride celebrations, as protesters warn against trans rights being 'taken away' Read more: Labour minister booed with 'shame' as thousands gather at anti-Semitism rally in London

"You kill Arab children. You kill gay children"



but also



"go back to your Zionist homeland"



Relentlessly stupid hate towards Jews at Pride pic.twitter.com/N1rH2K47gv — JewishWomenCount (@jwomencount2) July 4, 2026

'Fuck you Jew' said to Jews celebrating Pride in London today. Watch till the end@metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/Q8aa6Tzi5m — JewishWomenCount (@jwomencount2) July 4, 2026

The force admitted no one had been arrested for racist or religious abuse, although it said arrests had been made for other offences. It said 650 officers were deployed at Pride. Over 35,000 participants representing over 600 groups took part in the event, officers said. A spokesperson for the force said it was "aware of videos circulating online that show anti-Semitic verbal abuse directed towards attendees" and that officers were "reviewing footage to assess and investigate". A spokesman for the Campaign Against Antisemitism told the Telegraph said the incident showed "loudly and explicitly" the escalation of "‘free Palestine’ to ‘f--- Jews’", and called on the police to "recognise it for what it is."

This year's parade drew more than 35,000 marchers from more than 600 groups who processed from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Place. Picture: Getty

“It’s incredible, not to mention depressing, how many people still trip over themselves to apologise for and defend the extremism of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. "The authorities need to recognise it for what it is. That can start with identifying and punishing the perpetrators of this incident." The Pride parade takes place annually in London, typically drawing thousands of activists to celebrate the capital's LGBTQ community.