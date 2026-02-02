The Metropolitan Police is reviewing allegations of misconduct in a public office after more than three million files relating to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released last week.

The documents, released by American officials, also appeared to show Mandelson, who was Business Secretary at the time, confirming an imminent bailout for the euro a day before it was announced in 2010.

It is unknown whether these reports have sparked the Met's investigation.

One such individual was Lord Peter Mandelson, whom the Scottish National Party and Reform UK have reported to the police, after files appeared to show him telling financier Epstein that he would lobby ministers over a tax on bankers' bonuses in 2009.

After the massive tranche of files was released on Friday by the US Department of Justice, questions have been raised over the conduct of several high-profile individuals on both sides of the Atlantic.

"As with any matter, if new and relevant information is brought to our attention, we will assess it, and investigate as appropriate."

“Following this release and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in public office. The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation.

On Monday evening, the Met's Commander Ella Marriott said: “We are aware of the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice.

According to the files, Epstein is also said to have paid for an osteopathy course for Lord Mandelson’s husband.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister believes that Peter Mandelson should not be a member of the House of Lords or use the title. However, the Prime Minister does not have the power to remove it.”

Sir Keir urged the Lords to work with the Government to modernise disciplinary procedures to make it easier to remove disgraced peers.

Under the current arrangements, a new law would be required to remove a peerage, something that last happened more than 100 years ago, to deal with members of the nobility who sided with the Germans in the First World War.

Kemi Badenoch has told LBC the Epstein files show 'potential evidence of corruption in public office’, as she threw her support behind a criminal investigation into the former US Ambassador.

"If there is evidence of potential criminal activity, then of course, yes, we need to have due process.

"But that should not be an excuse for the Prime Minister to say it's got nothing to do with him. It does. He appointed this man despite several warnings, multiple people raising red flags," she said.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister has also asked Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald to review “all available information regarding Peter Mandelson’s contacts with Jeffrey Epstein during his period as a Government minister”.

Mandelson announced his resignation from the Labour Party this weekend.

A statement released by the peer said: “I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, and I feel regretful and sorry about this.

“Allegations which I believe to be false that he made financial payments to me 20 years ago, and of which I have no record or recollection, need investigating by me.

“While doing this, I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party.

“I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now.

“I have dedicated my life to the values and success of the Labour Party and in taking my decision, I believe I am acting in its best interests.”