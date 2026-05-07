More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against the former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 aged 94.

Allegations of sexual abuse made against Mohamed Al Fayed were investigated by the Met. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers are being investigated over their handling of allegations of sexual abuse made against Mohamed Al Fayed.

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A serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers are being investigated over their handling of allegations of sexual abuse made against Mohamed Al Fayed, according to reports. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a probe into the five for potential misconduct following complaints against the former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 aged 94. More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed dating back to 1977. The IOPC confirmed the investigation into the officers, which was launched in January 2025, related to reports made against Al Fayed by four people. In a statement, the IOPC said: “The investigation, which is being carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards under our direction and control, involves reports made by four victim-survivors. Read more: Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed Read more: Man quizzed as part of Al Fayed sex abuse investigation

A serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers are being investigated. Picture: Getty