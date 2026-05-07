Met Police officers face misconduct probe over handling of Mohamed Al Fayed sexual abuse allegations
More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against the former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 aged 94.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers are being investigated over their handling of allegations of sexual abuse made against Mohamed Al Fayed.
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A serving Metropolitan Police officer and four former officers are being investigated over their handling of allegations of sexual abuse made against Mohamed Al Fayed, according to reports.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a probe into the five for potential misconduct following complaints against the former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 aged 94.
More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed dating back to 1977.
The IOPC confirmed the investigation into the officers, which was launched in January 2025, related to reports made against Al Fayed by four people.
In a statement, the IOPC said: “The investigation, which is being carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards under our direction and control, involves reports made by four victim-survivors.
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“We began our directed investigation in January 2025.
“At this stage, five individuals, a serving Met officer and four former Met officers, have been advised that they are being investigated for potential misconduct.
“At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether any current or former officers have, or would have had if they were still serving, a disciplinary case to answer.
“The victims-survivors are being kept updated on the progress of our investigation.”
A Met Police spokesperson said the force was assisting the IOPC’s investigation into five officers.
The spokesperson said: “As part of this, the IOPC is investigating complaints against five officers. One serving and four former officers are being investigated for potential misconduct. The serving of notices does not mean that misconduct proceedings will necessarily follow.
“Our investigation into individuals who may have facilitated or enabled offending by Mohamed Al Fayed remains active.”
In March the Metropolitan Police said a main in his 60s was interviewed under caution over allegations of human trafficking and facilitating rape in connection with the investigation into Al Fayed.
It came after three women were quizzed by detectives between February 25 and March 5, also on suspicion of aiding and abetting rape and sexual assault, assisting the commission of sexual offences and human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
Police said no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
The Metropolitan Police previously announced the force is investigating individuals surrounding Al Fayed who could have enabled him to carry out more than 400 sexual misconduct crimes, which are claimed to have spanned decades between 1977 and 2014.