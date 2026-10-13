Concerns were raised after officers attended the alleged victim’s address for a separate matter and found the police officer hiding by the side of her bed, the court heard

Mark Tyrrell, who was serving in the Metropolitan Police at the time of the allegations. Picture: Tartezy/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck and Georgia Rowe

A former police officer accused of raping a sleeping woman was specially trained in dealing with sex offence victims, his trial has heard.

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Mark Tyrrell, who was serving in the Metropolitan Police at the time, has denied two counts of rape, 11 of sexual assault and four of assault by penetration against one woman during the course of around two years. Opening the trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC told Southwark Crown Court that the defendant, 57, was trained in Sexual Offences Investigation Techniques (SOIT). Concerns were raised after officers attended the alleged victim’s address for a separate matter and found the police officer hiding by the side of her bed, the court heard. Later, Tyrrell called her and claimed nothing sexual had happened, the court heard. Read more: Police officers at risk of accidentally committing misconduct by using AI inappropriately, watchdog warns Read more: A corrupt detective, 15 men framed for crimes they didn’t commit and an LBC call that helped clear their names, as police uncover more potential victims

Southwark Crown Court heard that the defendant, 57, was trained in Sexual Offences Investigation Techniques (SOIT). Picture: Robert Evans/Alamy

In another, he suggested she claimed to be a lesbian and that he is “not her type”. The defendant, of Meltham, West Yorkshire, is further accused of perverting the course of justice by attempting to delete messages with the woman. One said: “I’m sorry x. “For being a sex offender. For being a c***. And for ruining your life by being in it. “I’m good at doing that to people. (Not the sex offender bit, the ruining people’s lives bit.) And for being a c***.” The woman, who cannot be identified as she is the alleged victim of a sexual offence, told him not to say such things and he replied: “They’re true. And I’m an arsehole.” The defendant is accused of raping the woman by having sex with her after she repeatedly said no.

The police watchdog began an investigation in April 2023 after the Met Police made a referral Published. Picture: DylanGarciaMA/Alamy