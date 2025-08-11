A Metropolitan Police volunteer officer who allegedly groomed a child to perform a sex act on him told her she "enjoyed being raped" during sexual encounters after meeting online, a court heard.

Gwyn Samuels, 27, who now identifies as a woman, having been born a man named James Bubb, is alleged to have groomed a victim to perform the act in public when she was 12 years old.

The defendant, who denies the charges, was later forced to hurriedly pull their trousers up after a dog walker went past while the alleged victim performed the sex act, the court was told.

Amersham Law Courts heard the former Metropolitan Police Service Special sergeant met their first alleged victim on a website called Omegle, before meeting them in person at a Christian festival while working there as a steward.

The defendant told the victim they were in a relationship, despite her wearing a "bracelet pass" for a child.

At the age of 13,14 or 15, the victim alleged the pair met up where her virginity was taken by the defendant and she was choked so she could not speak.

In his opening statement to the jury on Monday, prosecutor Richard Milne said alleged victim said in a statement to police she did not realise at the time that she was "being groomed".

