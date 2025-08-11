Met Police volunteer officer denies grooming child in court over sexual abuse allegations
A Metropolitan Police volunteer officer who allegedly groomed a child to perform a sex act on him told her she "enjoyed being raped" during sexual encounters after meeting online, a court heard.
Gwyn Samuels, 27, who now identifies as a woman, having been born a man named James Bubb, is alleged to have groomed a victim to perform the act in public when she was 12 years old.
The defendant, who denies the charges, was later forced to hurriedly pull their trousers up after a dog walker went past while the alleged victim performed the sex act, the court was told.
Amersham Law Courts heard the former Metropolitan Police Service Special sergeant met their first alleged victim on a website called Omegle, before meeting them in person at a Christian festival while working there as a steward.
The defendant told the victim they were in a relationship, despite her wearing a "bracelet pass" for a child.
At the age of 13,14 or 15, the victim alleged the pair met up where her virginity was taken by the defendant and she was choked so she could not speak.
In his opening statement to the jury on Monday, prosecutor Richard Milne said alleged victim said in a statement to police she did not realise at the time that she was "being groomed".
Mr Milne told the court the defendant and the alleged victims would be referred to by their biological sex throughout the trial when discussing the allegations.
The court heard the pair's communications became sexual around a month after first meeting online, with the alleged victim describing their relationship as a "trauma bond".
After taking the first alleged victim's virginity, the defendant had sex with her on a number of occasions, the court heard.
Mr Milne said: "He would tell (the first alleged victim) that they enjoyed being raped, to which (they) replied no.
"The Crown says this defendant befriended and sexually assaulted (the first complainant) just before her 13th birthday."
He added that the defendant had sexual encounters with her when she was 13 to 15 years old, and then, after a gap, the prosecution says he raped her when she was 18 years of age.
The defendant has denied one count of rape in relation to one complainant, and two counts of rape, two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, one count of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration in relation to the other complainant.
All charges are alleged to have taken place between January 1 2018 to April 2 2024.
The defendant, of High Street, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, denies all charges.
The trial continues.