James Bubb, who now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, has been sentenced to 24 years

James Bubb, who now identifies as Gwyn Samuels. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Alice Padgett

A volunteer Metropolitan Police officer who raped and sexually assaulted a child has been jailed for 24 years.

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James Bubb, who now identifies as a woman named Gwyn Samuels, groomed one of two victims online before sexually assaulting her when she was just 12 years old. Samuels was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting the girl after a trial last summer. The 28-year-old was also found guilty of raping a woman whom the defendant met online while posing as a 16-year-old girl. The former special constable was sentenced to a total of 32 years, made up of 24 years' imprisonment and a further eight years on extended licence, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday. Sentencing the defendant, Judge Jonathan Cooper said Samuels "abused the most intimate trust of your victims" in "a campaign of abuse against each that was intended to break their will entirely". Read More: ‘Too much grey area’: Met boss says human rights law making it ‘untenable’ for police to manage protests Read More: Police officer who was face of recruitment campaign for Met charged with stalking and harassing woman

Court artist of former Met Police Service Special sergeant Gwyn Samuels, who was previously known as James Bubb, in 2025. Picture: Alamy

Throughout the trial the defendant was referred to by their biological sex but during the first sentencing hearing last week, the judge said that since they have transitioned, they should be known by their new identity of Gwyn Samuels. Jurors at the trial heard the officer sexually assaulted the girl in public shortly before her 13th birthday. The trial was told Samuels was violent towards the girl when the defendant raped and sexually abused her in her early teens - with the victim telling police the 28-year-old choked and punched her. Amersham Law Courts heard Samuels met their first victim on chat roulette site Omegle in 2018 before meeting in person for the first time at a Christian festival a few months later. The girl said the defendant looked "paranoid" when they were with her and she was being "hidden" when they were in public together - telling police her festival colour-coded child wristband was clearly on show.

Gwyn Samuels. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Samuels's first victim also said the defendant spoke "a lot about the powers he had" in their role with the Met as a special constable. The court heard the officer raped their second victim, a woman who had just turned 18 when she met the defendant, while they were in an on-off relationship between January 2018 and February 2023. In relation to the first victim, Samuels was found guilty of one count of raping a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, one count of assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and one count of assault by penetration. The defendant, of Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was found not guilty of one count of rape and one count of sexual activity with a child in relation to that complainant, and found guilty of one count of rape against the second victim. All charges took place between January 1, 2018 and April 2, 2024.

Aylesbury Crown Court in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy