Police Constable Jennifer Stowers, based within Central West Command Unit, has been sacked for gross misconduct.

PC Stower has been found guilty of gross misconduct, whilst being described as having an adverse effect on the police service and public confidence. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Police Constable Jennifer Stower has been sacked for gross misconduct after it was found that she was running a tanning salon whilst claiming she could not attend her duties in person due to poor mental health.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PC Jennifer Stowers ran the firm through an Instagram page between 18 May 2023 and 2 April 2025, a misconduct hearing was told. She offered spray tanning services for "weddings, parties, hen dos, and private home visits", and claimed she had won a 2024 GB Beauty Award for spray tan artist of the year. During the same period, she performed her police duties from home, having claimed she could not attend work in person due to mental health issues.

Read More: Police spying on Stephen Lawrence family ‘rewarded by those at the top’ Read More: Police 'not responsible' for helping America's Got Talent star track down stolen luggage after thieves strike outside London station

The misconduct hearing in Sutton, south London, found PC Stowers breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities, and that her actions amounted to gross misconduct. Cdr Katie Lilburn, who chaired the hearing, said: "The officer has lied to her line manager and operational health about the extent of her mental health issues... for her own benefit. "What she said to her line manager and occupational health is entirely inconsistent with her posts on Instagram, which prove that she was able to attend a variety of social functions."

