Female Met Police officer sacked over running spray tan business while off sick
Police Constable Jennifer Stowers, based within Central West Command Unit, has been sacked for gross misconduct.
Police Constable Jennifer Stower has been sacked for gross misconduct after it was found that she was running a tanning salon whilst claiming she could not attend her duties in person due to poor mental health.
PC Jennifer Stowers ran the firm through an Instagram page between 18 May 2023 and 2 April 2025, a misconduct hearing was told.
She offered spray tanning services for "weddings, parties, hen dos, and private home visits", and claimed she had won a 2024 GB Beauty Award for spray tan artist of the year.
During the same period, she performed her police duties from home, having claimed she could not attend work in person due to mental health issues.
The misconduct hearing in Sutton, south London, found PC Stowers breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and duties and responsibilities, and that her actions amounted to gross misconduct.
Cdr Katie Lilburn, who chaired the hearing, said: "The officer has lied to her line manager and operational health about the extent of her mental health issues... for her own benefit.
"What she said to her line manager and occupational health is entirely inconsistent with her posts on Instagram, which prove that she was able to attend a variety of social functions."
PC Stowers first informed her line manager that she could not return to work in person in 2023.
She was referred to occupational health and was granted flexibility to work from home while she sought treatment.
But in April this year, her line manager found an Instagram account called "Jennifer Stowers Tan" which advertised tanning services, with a post dated May 2023 stating she was "happy to travel" to clients' homes, the hearing was told.
Another post offered prospective clients a "safe and sun-kissed tan from the comfort of their homes", the hearing was told.
PC Stowers admitted during an interview in June 2025 that she "may have tanned clients when taking regular breaks" while she worked from home.
Attending Friday's hearing remotely, PC Stowers denied having provided tanning services on clients during work hours and said her Instagram posts were scheduled to enhance visibility.
"I always completed all my work, almost," she added.
She accepted she ran a spray tanning business while on duty but denied dishonesty with regards to her ability to work.
She also claimed she did not make a profit from her business.
It was argued that if the officer was fit to run a spray tanning business and travel to clients, she was fit to return to office in her role as a police officer.
The authorities stated that by running the tanning business PC Stowers had "undermined public confidence in the Metropolitan Police".
Cdr Lilburn accepted PC Stowers had genuine mental health issues, but said she found her dishonest behaviour too serious to be addressed with a final warning.