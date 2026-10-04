A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two women while he was on duty, the force said.

Pc Islam Abdel-Hady, 43, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault relating to two separate incidents said to have taken place in January 2020 and February last year.

The women were known to the officer, police added.

Adbel-Hady, attached to the Met’s west area basic command unit, has been suspended from duty.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 5.