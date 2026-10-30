Activist group Defend Our Juries announced plans for a mass demonstration on Saturday supporting the proscribed pro-Palestine group.

Palestine Action activist Audrey Corno is arrested during the National March for Palestine in central London. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Metropolitan Police is warning anyone planning to attend a protest in support of Palestine Action outside the US Embassy this weekend that they face arrest.

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The force is deploying officers to central London on Saturday after the activist group Defend Our Juries announced plans for a mass demonstration supporting the proscribed pro-Palestine group. Commander Adam Slonecki, who is leading the policing operation, said: “All those intending on coming to this event know that supporting a proscribed organisation is unlawful – they are essentially meeting to purposefully commit a crime. “The public would rightly expect us to be proactive and not just standby and wait for offences to be committed. “I want to be clear – it is not just those who hold up placards who should expect to be arrested. Anyone officers consider to be playing a key role in organising the event, giving instructions to others and/or providing logistical support will very likely be committing an offence and face enforcement action. Read more: Police assessing post by wife of Andy Burnham's national security adviser over support for banned Palestine Action Read more: Palestine Action activist on run convicted over raid on Israel-linked weapons factory

The United States of America Embassy, Embassy Gardens, Nine Elms, Borough of Wandsworth. Picture: John Michaels/Alamy

“This is not about preventing people from expressing their views, but about acting robustly in cases where doing so involves criminality. “These events also take significant police resources away from the neighbourhoods and communities where they are most needed. I would urge anyone planning on attending to reconsider.” Expressing support for Palestine Action was made an offence under the Terrorism Act in June 2025. Hundreds of people have been arrested across multiple demonstrations after holding up placards and wearing badges and T-shirts declaring support for Palestine Action since it has been proscribed. In June, the Court of Appeal ruled that the decision to ban the group was lawful. Five judges said the ban was a “justified and proportionate” interference with freedom of expression rights. Palestine Action was formed in 2020 by Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard with the primary aim of stopping British arms from being exported to Israel. It was the first direct-action group to be banned under terror laws, putting it alongside the likes of al-Qaeda, Islamic State and extremist far-right groups, including National Action.

A protester is arrested for holding a sign expressing support for Palestine Action. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty