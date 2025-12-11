A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been dismissed after he told an expectant colleague that she was “using the pregnancy card” after she returned from a period of sick leave.

Mr Gurgur was said to have made comments towards her when she returned from sick leave, including telling her “oh, now you decide to turn up” and that she was “using the pregnancy card again”.

It was heard during this time that a female officer who he was line-managing was pregnant and she was often unwell.

The misconduct hearing was told that from autumn 2022 to July 2023, Mr Gurgur was acting as a police sergeant at Edmonton police station.

A panel found that Mr Gurgur used discriminatory language towards three female officers and said his behaviour was “intentional, deliberate and targeted”.

Police Sergeant Sevket Gurgur also called the woman a “diva” when she asked to leave a shift early ahead of a midwife appointment, a misconduct hearing was told.

The panel was told that on one occasion, when the female officer asked to leave a night shift early to get some extra sleep before a midwife appointment the next day, he called her a “diva” and said that she “takes the piss”, before eventually agreeing to let her go.

On multiple occasions, he also made comments about the female officer only wanting to go home because her partner was there, the panel heard.

The female officer told the panel that his behaviour left her feeling anxious about asking for help.

Mr Gurgur also used discriminatory language towards two other female officers, including referring to them as “lazy” and telling one that she was “a Muslim woman and should act like one”, the panel heard.

Mr Gurgur, who has been an officer with the Met for 11 years, denied the allegations against him, although he admitted he had referred to one of the officers as “lazy”.

The panel found all allegations made against Mr Gurgur proven and found he had committed gross misconduct.

They said he lacked self-awareness and displayed a pattern of behaviour around his temper and how he treats others.

It found his conduct was “intentional, deliberate and targeted” against the three female officers.

The panel, chaired by Commander Jason Prins, said: “We note that misconduct involving intimidation is serious and can significantly undermine public trust in the profession.

“This includes cases involving bullying or harassment within the police service.

“A number of people were subjected to this behaviour by PS Gurgur.”

They added: “We conclude, having carefully considered what was said on PS Gurgur’s behalf, that it is the only appropriate outcome due to the nature and severity of the breaches.”

Mr Gurgur has been dismissed without notice and is to be placed on the barred list.