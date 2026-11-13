The Met Police have launched an investigation into David Walliams over new allegations of "serious" sexual offences.

The force said it had received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences”.

The allegations are separate to those previously reported by the Guardian and ITN.

However, the force confirmed detectives are also reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.

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