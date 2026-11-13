Met Police launch probe into David Walliams over allegations of 'serious' sexual offences
The force said it had received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences”
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The Met Police have launched an investigation into David Walliams over new allegations of "serious" sexual offences.
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The force said it had received “a number of allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences”.
The allegations are separate to those previously reported by the Guardian and ITN.
However, the force confirmed detectives are also reviewing that reporting to establish whether there is any evidence of offences.
Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said: "We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.
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“We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.
"Anyone who wishes to report information to police can do so by calling 101, providing the reference 4900/10NOV26, or by contacting the Complex Sexual Offences Unit directly on 0207 175 2738.
It comes after Walliams, 55, was the subject of a joint investigation by ITN and The Guardian after he tried to obtain an injunction to prevent the reporting of allegations against him.
Several women accused the children's author of sexual misconduct and grooming, with one alleged victim claiming she was "sexually assaulted" by Walliams when she was 15 years old.
Walliams denies any wrongdoing.
Scotland Yard previously said it had contacted The Guardian and ITV following their investigation into Walliams’s alleged offending.
The force said it wanted to ensure that potential victims knew they could report any criminal allegations to the police.