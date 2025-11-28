Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando are assessing information about a jailed Serbian assassin.

Milorad Ulemek has reportedly been seen in a newly unearthed picture wearing an unusual tie that matches one worn by a man caught on CCTV near the scene of her killing in Fulham.

Ulemek is currently serving 40 years in a Serbian prison.

Scotland Yard told the Daily Mirror, which carried out an investigation: “No unsolved murder is ever closed and detectives are assessing this information to understand whether it’s a new and realistic line of enquiry.”

Ulemek is believed to share similarities with an individual dubbed ‘Man X’ who was spotted on the gunman’s likely escape route from the scene near the home of Ms Dando.

