Met police probe Serbian assassin in Jill Dando murder case
Detectives investigating the unsolved murder of Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando are assessing information about a jailed Serbian assassin.
Milorad Ulemek has reportedly been seen in a newly unearthed picture wearing an unusual tie that matches one worn by a man caught on CCTV near the scene of her killing in Fulham.
Ulemek is currently serving 40 years in a Serbian prison.
Scotland Yard told the Daily Mirror, which carried out an investigation: “No unsolved murder is ever closed and detectives are assessing this information to understand whether it’s a new and realistic line of enquiry.”
Ulemek is believed to share similarities with an individual dubbed ‘Man X’ who was spotted on the gunman’s likely escape route from the scene near the home of Ms Dando.
A report has compared a navy blue striped tie with a distinctive design worn by Ulemek to the one worn by Man X.
Forensic video analyst Emi Polito found a “significant” similarity in the number of dark tones in the light stripes of the tie.
At the time of Jill’s death, 56-year-old hitman Ulemek led a squad targeting those opposing dictator Slobodan Milosevic.
Last April, Ms Dando’s brother Nigel Dando, 72, told the newspaper: “I’m always interested in any new lines of inquiry about Jill’s death, especially if they might lead to somebody being arrested and convicted of her murder.”
Ulemek’s lawyer Aleksander Kovacevic reportedly said the killer did not wish to comment about Ms Dando, adding: “He is not interested in participating.”