Jurors found him not guilty of one count of rape, four counts of assault by penetration, and eight counts of sexual assault, charges which he denied

Former Metropolitan Police officer Mark Tyrell arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A former Metropolitan Police officer who served in the same police unit as Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has been found guilty of rape.

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Mark Tyrrell has been convicted of one count of rape, three of sexual assault and one of perverting the course of justice after a trial at Southwark Crown Court. It was heard that Tyrrell raped the woman – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – by having sex with her after she repeatedly said no. The 57-year-old was then said to have told her “I don’t believe what’s just happened”, and “do you realise that what I’ve just done, that was rape?” Jurors found him not guilty of one count of rape, four counts of assault by penetration, and eight counts of sexual assault, charges which he denied. Tyrrell had been attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, which is where convicted rapists Couzens and David Carrick both worked. Read More: Met Police was 'warned Thomas Markle posed security risk to Meghan and Harry' in 2019 letter Read More: Met police chief condemns 'hateful bigots' who directed abuse at award-winning Muslim police officer who was pictured with gun

Former Metropolitan Police officer Mark Tyrell (wearing mask) arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

His trial was told that Tyrrell had “emotionally bullied and manipulated” his victim to try to “satisfy his sexual needs”. Prosecutor Catherine Farrelly KC alleged that when the woman resisted his sexual advances “he simply chose to take what he wanted”. It was heard that concerns were raised after officers attended her address for a separate matter and found Tyrrell hiding by the side of her bed. The defendant was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by attempting to delete messages with the woman. In one message, the court was told he said he was “sorry” for “being a sex offender”, “a c***”, and “for ruining your life by being in it”.

His trial was told that Tyrrell had “emotionally bullied and manipulated” his victim. Picture: miscellany/Alamy

The woman, who cannot be identified, told him not to say such things to which he replied that they were “true”. The court heard that on occasions, the victim woke up to find the defendant touching her vagina. During a police interview, the victim said “she had felt pressured by him and had feared that no-one would believe her about the allegations, as she feared she couldn’t prove it and was worried that the police would protect him as he was a police officer”, the prosecution told jurors. In his evidence, Tyrrell claimed that sexual intercourse between them was always consensual and “there was never any forcefulness to it”. He told the court that being arrested for alleged sex offences “was one of the worst things that’s ever happened to me”. The defendant previously admitted misconduct in a public office.