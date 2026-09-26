Police are set to re-examine CCTV in the unsolved murder of Jill Dando, 27 years after the TV star was shot dead outside her front door.

The unidentified man was seen sprinting near the crime scene around 20 minutes after shots were fired.

The video, taken about a mile from her property, captured so-called "Man X" at Putney Bridge station.

Metropolitan Police detectives have never uncovered the identity of her killer, but advances in CCTV technology have now allowed the force to reassess footage from the night.

The Crimewatch presenter was 37 years old when she was gunned down outside her home in Fulham, west London, in 1999.

A police investigation has already been "subject to numerous reviews" attempting to identify whether it could be progressed due to advances in tech and forensics, the Met said.

It added the latest review is part of "ongoing inquiries and should not be interpreted as a significant line of inquiry nor as a new investigation being opened on this matter".

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "In the 27 years since Jill Dando's murder, the investigation has been subject to numerous reviews, aiming to identify whether matters could be progressed with advances in technology and forensics.

"Recent advancements in CCTV enhancement technology have provided investigators with the opportunity to re-examine original footage from Putney Bridge train station.

"The review of CCTV footage forms part of ongoing inquiries and should not be interpreted as a significant line of inquiry nor as a new investigation being opened on this matter."

Ms Dando was known for presenting shows such as Crimewatch and was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was killed on April 26, 1999.

The keys of her BMW convertible were still in her hand when she was found 15 minutes later by a passer-by.

She was taken to Charing Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:03pm.

Still unsolved, the murder remains one of the largest criminal investigations in British history with hundreds of suspects.