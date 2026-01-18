"We are overdue big police reforms," Sir Mark Rowley said.

Sir Mark’s calls for reform come a week after figures showed that the number of homicides recorded in London has dropped to its lowest level in more than a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has called for sweeping reforms of the policing system, which he says needs to change "quite dramatically".

Sir Mark said policing reforms were overdue and described the current model as "out of date for the challenges of today". Sir Mark called for a reduction in the 43 police forces in England and Wales, saying it would pave the way for greater investment in technology. "We are overdue big police reforms," he told Sky News. "The current policing model is a tweaked and bastardised version of what was designed in a 1962 royal commission. Read More: Ex-prison officer caught performing sex act on inmate by her own body camera jailed Read More: Lammy blocks prison move for killer 'who rapped about murdering schoolboy'

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley takes part in Call the Commissioner at LBC. Picture: Alamy

"It is so out of date for the challenges today. A unique thing about where we are today, police leaders across the system were all of a common mindset that the system needs to change quite dramatically. "So you might say we're prepared to be the turkeys who vote for Christmas in terms of fewer police forces. "People will immediately say 'this is going to damage local policing' - quite the opposite. "If you've got an overly bureaucratic, complicated, convoluted sort of spaghetti system, all of that complexity sucks resources away from the locals. "If we sort out all the national arrangements, our ability to counter national and international threats improves. "We're never going to get the money that we would ideally need. The way we can succeed for the public is going to come through big investment in technology and technology-led reform. "All of that is much easier to do on a better structure than this 43 forces plus a whole scattering of odd national bodies.