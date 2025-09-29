The Met does not currently collect information about how many officers are Masons and has never banned them from joining.

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London - as news emerged that officers could be forced to reveal Freemason ties to bosses. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police officers in the largest force in the country could soon be made to tell bosses if they are part of the Freemasons.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police has started a consultation on adding the group to its declarable associations policy. Freemasons take an oath of loyalty to the fraternity’s principles and to supporting fellow members. The Met does not currently collect information about how many officers are Masons and has never banned them from joining. But Scotland Yard said concerns have been raised by officers and staff about the impact that membership of such a group could be having on “investigations, promotions and misconduct”. Existing examples of declarable associations set out in the policy include people with criminal convictions, those dismissed from policing, and lawful professions like private investigation or journalism. Read more: Wes Streeting given 48-hour warning to avoid dispute with GPs union Read more: Police arrest at least 15 protesters outside Labour conference at demo against Palestine Action ban

Masonic Symbol above a doorway in Britain - The Met does not currently collect information about how many officers are Masons and has never banned them from joining. Picture: Alamy

Officers and staff already have to declare any association with an individual or group that might compromise their integrity or damage the reputation of the force. The move was recommended by the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel report – a probe into the force’s handling of the unsolved 1987 murder of private detective Daniel Morgan. The 37-year-old father-of-two was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987. A string of inquiries over the decades unearthed allegations of corruption. The 2021 report said police officers’ membership of the Freemasons had been “a source of recurring suspicion and mistrust in the investigations”. London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who is responsible for setting the strategic direction of policing in London, has previously ruled out a compulsory register of freemasonry in the Met, saying it could go against officers’ human rights.

The Met does not currently collect information about how many officers are Masons and has never banned them from joining. Picture: Alamy