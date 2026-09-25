The Metropolitan Police should investigate itself over the arrest of Nicholas Brandram who the force suspected of being the so-called “Putney pusher”.

Mr Brandram was found dead at his home earlier this month after taking his own life. He was found dead by his brother-in-law after missing a family meal.

Mr Brandram had been arrested in June on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident of May 2017, when a woman was shoved into the road by a jogger. His family say he was not involved.

Former banker Mr Brandram was found unresponsive inside his West London home in Chiswick, on September 15.

The Met had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over its contact with Mr Brandram, who was released under investigation following his arrest.

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The force said on September 17 that its investigation into the Putney Bridge incident remains “ongoing” following the death of Mr Brandram.

On Friday, the IOPC said: “We received a mandatory referral from the Metropolitan Police on 16 September relating to prior contact officers had with Nicholas Brandram, who was sadly declared deceased on 15 September.

“After carefully considering the referral, we have decided that an investigation is required and that the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards should conduct it.

“We have recommended the review considers matters including the necessity and proportionality of arrest, what engagement was there with the media and considerations made in relation to Mr Brandram’s welfare and the relevant policy.

“Should the investigation conclude without identifying any potential misconduct for any officer involved, the force’s final investigation report must be submitted to the IOPC for review, to ensure independent oversight.”