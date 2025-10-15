Baroness Doreen Lawrence has also alleged that the Home Office was involved in the surveillance

Police spying on Stephen Lawrence family ‘rewarded by those at the top’. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Police were “not only sanctioned” to spy on Stephen Lawrence’s family after his murder but also “rewarded by those at the top”, his mother has told a public inquiry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baroness Doreen Lawrence has also alleged that the Home Office was involved in the surveillance which is being investigated at the Undercover Policing Inquiry. Speaking on Baroness Lawrence’s behalf as the hearing continued on Wednesday, her lawyer Imran Khan KC said: “Baroness Lawrence has now discovered that during the course of her grief, she was quite undeservedly and unlawfully spied upon by those meant to serve and protect her, and that this was not only sanctioned but rewarded by those at the top.” The latest stage of the mammoth inquiry, which began in 2015, started on Monday with three days of opening statements. Examining the work of Met’s Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) between 1993 and 2007, the inquiry will look at whether there was “conscious or subconscious racism” in the deployments of SDS undercover officers. Read more: Mother of Stephen Lawrence brands killer ‘coward’ at parole hearing Read more: Stephen Lawrence killer David Norris refuses to name gang members at parole hearing despite family’s pleas

Stephen Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993. Picture: PA

Mr Khan told the inquiry Baroness Lawrence said she was “keenly sought out” by a previous home secretary when the inquiry was announced in 2015, who “was at pains to assure her that they were not involved and had nothing to do with the activities alleged”. “It confirmed to her that the home secretary of the day was involved in the matters under investigation at this inquiry,” Mr Khan said. The inquiry was announced by then-home secretary Theresa May after former SDS officer Peter Francis turned whistleblower. Mr Khan said Baroness Lawrence “remains appalled by the admitted egregious and unlawful conduct of Peter Francis” but “commends his change of heart and admission of wrongdoing and urges others who are to give evidence to follow it”. She rejected the apology made by Peter Skelton KC, representing the Met Police commissioner, to Stephen Lawrence’s family on behalf of the force. Mr Khan said: “The apology by the Met Police through their counsel on Monday was insensitive, impersonal, devoid of contrition and Baroness Lawrence roundly rejects it.”

Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Stephen Lawrence, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. Picture: Alamy