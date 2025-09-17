The Met Police are ‘taking stock’ of the Madeleine McCann inquiry which ‘remains a missing person case’ after prime suspect Christian Brueckner was freed from prison. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley said the force is 'taking stock' of the Madeleine McCann inquiry after prime suspect Christian Brueckner was freed from prison.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that the force's investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann remains a missing person inquiry. He told journalists that the force is "taking stock" of the German and Portuguese investigations now that the prime suspect Christian Brueckner has walked free from prison. "He remains a suspect for us. We are taking stock of where we are, and the German investigation and the Portuguese investigation," Sir Mark said. Christian Brueckner was released today and driven out of jail by his lawyer after serving a rape sentence. Read more: Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann disappearance refuses Met Police interview amid fresh probe Read more: Fiancé ended kidney treatment & died when childhood sweetheart took her own life after botched police raid

Christian Brueckner at the Landgericht Braunschweig state courthouse, 2024. Picture: Getty

He had been convicted of raping an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal in 2005 and will be fitted with an ankle tag after his release from Sehnde Prison near Hanover. He denies any involvement in the Madeleine McCann case and has never been charged with any crime in relation to her disappearance. Scotland Yard said the 49-year-old remains a suspect in its own investigation - with Portuguese and German authorities also probing Maddie's disappearance. A German prosecutor said Brueckner's release has "no direct impact" on the McCann investigation. Christian Wolters, prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, told the PA news agency: "The release of Christian B has no direct impact on the McCann case." On the conditions of Brueckner's release, Mr Wolters said: "As part of his supervision, Christian B must wear an electronic ankle tag for the next five years. "He will also be assigned a probation officer, with whom he must maintain contact at least once a month. Christian B must also notify the court in advance of any change of residence or place of stay and obtain its approval. "If he violates these conditions, he faces either a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years."