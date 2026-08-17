In 2025, stop and search helped officers seize at least 3,800 weapons and discover illegal drugs on more than 27,800 occasions

A statement from the Met claimed this was as a result of “officers making more precise and considered stops”. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Metropolitan Police carried out almost 20% more stop and searches over the last year and achieved the highest find rate in the force’s history in July.

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More than a third of searches carried out in July resulted in officers finding weapons, drugs, or other evidence of offending, new figures released on Monday show. In 2025, stop and search helped officers seize at least 3,800 weapons and discover illegal drugs on more than 27,800 occasions. Historically, higher rates of stop and search have been linked to lower detection rates, but the 20% increase in use of the tactic over the last year culminated in 36% of searches in July 2026 uncovering evidence of criminal activity. A statement from the Met claimed this was as a result of “officers making more precise and considered stops”. Research released earlier this year suggested black people are up to 48 times more likely than white people to be stopped and searched by police in wealthier parts of London. Read More: Met Police 'failed' Al Fayed's modern slavery and human trafficking victims Read More: 'My girl just cheated on me': Speeding driver's excuse for doing 130mph on the M25 - as Met chief hails 'extraordinary' actions of pursuing police

Police perform stop and search on suspects during Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Alamy