A Labour rebellion by Labour MPs has forced Starmer to hand documents to the committee - as the Met insisted that the release of 'specific documents could undermine our current investigation'.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Picture: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to hand documents relating to the appointment of Peter Mandelson to Parliament's Intelligence Committee following a backlash from Labour MPs.

It comes despite a plea from the Metropolitan Police, who urged the government not to release files on the former US ambassador that 'could undermine the current investigation'. The approval comes in the wake of a mounting rebellion against Starmer from within his own party over the ambassador's appointment. The government had initially wanted to retain the power to block the publication of certain documents, however, those plans were altered following a Labour backbench rebellion. It comes as Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle insisted the Metropolitan Police has “no jurisdiction” over the Commons. Relevant documents will now be handed to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, moments after the Met Police urged the government not to release the files, insisting "integrity of our investigation is paramount to securing justice". It comes as Sir Keir Starmer told MPs in the Commons earlier in the day that he "regrets" appointing Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US. Angela Rayner was also seen to call on Sir Keir Starmer to make a U-turn, asking for Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee to decide what documents could be released. Read more: Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for a threesome at paedophile financier’s Florida home’ Read more: Mandelson ‘betrayed his country and Epstein’s victims’, says Wes Streeting as he brands him 'stupid, irresponsible and reckless'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (R) and British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy

Ms Rayner went on to suggested that such a move would help with "keeping public confidence" in the process. A Cabinet Officer minister set out how documents relating to Lord Peter Mandelson would be released to the Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC). Chris Ward said: “Release of information will be done, either through the Cabinet Secretary working with independent lawyers, or if the material is deemed to be potentially conflicting with national security or foreign relations, it will be handed to the ISC, who are independent. They can make the decision." It comes despite the Met urging the Commons to halt plans for the documents' release, telling the government that it could "undermine" their investigation into the disgraced former ambassador. Commander Ella Marriott, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “As with any investigation, securing and preserving any potential evidence is vital. "For this reason, when approached by the UK Government today with their intent to publish material, we reviewed it immediately and advised that the release of specific documents could undermine our current investigation. We therefore asked them not to release certain documents at this time."

Angela Rayner called on Starmer to U-turn over the release of Mandelson documents. Picture: Alamy

“Going forward as material is made available to us, and if we identify further documents that we believe could prejudice our investigation, we will continue to ask the Government to pause their release until such time as the risk of prejudice no longer exists," Commander Marriott continued. "The integrity of our investigation is paramount to securing justice. We are grateful for their cooperation. “We continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation.” Speaking during PMQs, the Prime Minister said Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking to Jeffrey Epstein and had “lied repeatedly” during the appointment process to the US ambassador job.

Sir Keir also said he has discussed with the King that Mandelson “should be removed from the list of Privy Counsellors on grounds that he brought the reputation of the Privy Council into disrepute”. He said the new revelations from the Epstein files are "beyond infuriating", adding that Mandelson "lied repeatedly" about his relationship with Epstein. Sir Keir admitted that he was aware of Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein when appointing him, but argued the "depth" of this was not known.

Mandelson was sacked as British Ambassador to the US after his Epstein ties emerged. Picture: Getty

"He lied about that to everyone for years," Sir Keir added. But he maintained that his team went through the proper processes including security vetting when hiring him. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers. She said in the Commons: “The Prime Minister cannot blame the process. He did know, it was on Google. "If the Conservative research department could find this information out, why couldn’t Number 10?“On the 10th of September, when we knew this, I asked him at that despatch box, he gave Mandelson his full confidence at that despatch box, not once, but twice. He only sacked him after pressure from us.” She added: “Can the Prime Minister tell us did the official security vetting he received mention Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein?”

Screen grab of Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy