The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the watchdog over its handling of a letter allegedly warning that Thomas Markle could pose a threat to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s Protection Command, said: “In January 2019, the Met received a letter addressed to our Protection Command, specifically the Fixated Threats Assessment Centre.

It comes as police in the Philippines were today granted a warrant by a court to start examining digital material alleged to contain child sex abuse images.

The Met has now voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over its decision to pass the letter to Meghan and Harry's office, while deciding not to inform other international law enforcement agencies.

It was sent to the Metropolitan Police’s Fixed Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC), which deals with threats posed to the Royal family and VIPs, back in 2019.

The letter, written by Roslyn Markle, who was married to Mr Markle before Meghan was born, warned that he could pose a security risk to the couple.

“The author of the letter suggested they were writing to raise concerns relating to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. While the letter did not actually contain any information specifically related to security matters, it did contain a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom.

“The letter was assessed and subsequently passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness. The details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies."

In the letter, Roslyn Markle said she felt it was “useful for security and threat assessment units in the UK” to be aware of the “true and unsavoury background” her former husband was accused of.

She said she felt he was “a high risk to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and to Doria Ragland [the Duchess’s mother]”.

Commander Slonecki said: “In recent days, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has carried out an initial review into our actions following receipt of the letter in 2019.

“Following that review, a voluntary referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in respect of the decision not to inform other law enforcement agencies, and the decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“In addition, it is our intention to make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies in relation to the allegations contained within the letter. That process is underway and will be completed in the coming days.”

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, last week revealed he found a stash of child sex abuse images belonging to their father at his former home in the Philippines and reported it to local police and the FBI.

Mr Markle Sr has admitted paying for sex in the south-east Asian country but denies ever possessing a hoard of such material.