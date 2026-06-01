More than 20 police officers have been placed on restricted duties after allegations that they fell asleep while on duty at Windsor Castle.

After reports that several protective officers have been snoozing on duty at the royal residence, 23 have been served with misconduct notices.

Of these, 21 have been placed on reduced duties.

The Met said they alleged behaviour "falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles".

Read More: King Charles unveils spectacular new garden at Windsor Castle inspired by the planet Venus

Read More: Met Police to deploy 500 officers for Arsenal trophy parade as superfan Jeremy Corbyn urges fans to show respect