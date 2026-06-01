Met restricts duties for 21 officers after allegations police slept while protecting Windsor Castle
After reports that several protective officers have been snoozing on duty at the royal residence, 23 have been served with misconduct notices.
More than 20 police officers have been placed on restricted duties after allegations that they fell asleep while on duty at Windsor Castle.
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After reports that several protective officers have been snoozing on duty at the royal residence, 23 have been served with misconduct notices.
Of these, 21 have been placed on reduced duties.
The Met said they alleged behaviour "falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles".
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A spokesperson for the force = said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has launched an urgent investigation following concerns raised regarding the conduct of a number of officers on protective duties at Windsor Castle.
"The allegations include officers leaving posts unattended and sleeping while on duty.
"The alleged behaviour falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly in frontline protective roles.
"The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed and concluded that this matter will be investigated locally by the Met.
“At this time, 23 officers have been served with misconduct notices, 21 of whom have been placed on restricted duties. The remaining two are not formally restricted but will not be deployed to any royal residence while the investigation continues.
"As part of the investigation, enquiries are being made as to the conduct of officers on protective duties at other royal residences. This is ongoing."
The Royal Household has been informed about the misconduct notices.