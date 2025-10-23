PC Philip Neilson was filmed in an undercover sting where he also referred to Somalians as "scum"

PC Philip Neilson has been sacked by the Met. Picture: BBC Panorama

By Alex Storey

A Metropolitan Police officer working at Charing Cross has been sacked after he was secretly filmed saying 'put a bullet through his head or deport him" about a migrant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PC Philip Neilson made the "floridly racist" comments which were caught on camera in an undercover probe as part of a BBC Panorama documentary. The officer was subsequently investigated by the force and was put in front of a tribunal in south London on Thursday where he was dismissed. The panel heard Neilson had referred to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa, saying: "either put a bullet through his head or deport him."

Neilson worked out of Charing Cross station. Picture: Alamy

Video caught in the sting also appeared to show Neilson in a conversation outside Charing Cross police station saying that a juvenile, referred to as Mr X, had kicked him in custody. Neilson told the undercover reporter that before the police "he had done sports massage" and “while in the van on the way to custody he was on pressure points. Earlier this month, Met Police chief told LBC he vowed to take action against any racist or sexist officers. James Berry KC, on behalf of the appropriate authority, said the footage showed then showed him go into further detail at the pub, adding: "He said he applied pressure points to Mr X for the whole journey alternating between legs after 20 seconds because you become immune to it." The pressure point comments were a "misguided attempt at bravado" according to the officer, Mr Berry said. Mr Berry added that Neilson was "laughing and smirking throughout."

Met Chief Sir Mark Rowley previously told LBC action would be taken against "racist" officers. Picture: Alamy

The second allegation involved the officer describing Somalians as "scum" and making reference to there being an invasion of the UK by migrants. Mr Berry said the comments were "floridly racist." The third allegation involves Panorama footage showing Neilson referring to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying: "Either put a bullet through his head or deport him. "And the ones that shag women, rape women, you do the c*** and let them bleed out." The officer accepted the remarks were inappropriate, and were made while intoxicated, the panel heard. Mr Berry said the comments that suggest "graphic and unlawful violence" should be used are "abhorrent." Giving evidence to the hearing, the officer was asked if he believes the undercover reporting breaches his human rights and he said: "I do, he was the one bringing up the conversations." Neilson said he had eight or nine pints of Guinness and asked what he would say about the appropriate authority's case that he is racist, he said: "I'm not."

Charing Cross police station. Picture: Getty